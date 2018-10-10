Parade to mark war milestone

The courage of Wyre’s fallen heroes will be given recognition when the Final Homecoming event is staged in Fleetwood to commemorate this year’s 100th anniversary of the end of First World War.

The Final Homecoming is a community parade, to mark the Centenary of the end of the First World War.

Members of the public are invited to take part and many will be wearing period costumes.

It takes place on Monday November 1 from 11am.

The parade begins at Memorial Park, goes through the town centre, turns into Bold Street, up and around the Mount, and ends in Marine Gardens.

The event, which is being overseen by Wyre Council, will include music and refreshments.