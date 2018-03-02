Panel quizzed on Brexit and fracking in Blackpool Question Time show

Brexit dominated the BBC’s Question Time when the political show was broadcast from the resort last night.

An audience assembled from across the Fylde coast gathered at Highfield Leadership Academy on Highfield Road, South Shore, to quiz a panel which included Conservative MP Ken Clarke and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

Liz Tyler and Nigel Farage at The Cottage Fish and Chip Shop on Newhouse Road in Blackpool after the Question Time show

Also being quizzed were shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland Owen Smith, former Apprentice show winner Michelle Dewberry and Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chanyanganya.

With the Fylde coast having voted strongly in favour of leaving the EU, Nigel Farage appeared to be on relatively safe territory - but was booed when he said fracking would bring thousands of well-paid jobs to the region.

Asked why Westminster had overturned the locally made decision to refuse planning permission for fracking, Mr Clarke said government had to step in when it came to key strategic issues.

Every member of the audience had been asked to submit two possible questions but only a handful were chosen to be put to the panel.

Deborah Terras, a director of Blackpool community interest company UR Potential, asked a question about the need for more investment in Blackpool.

She said afterwards: “I felt there could have been more questions about Blackpool itself rather than talking about Brexit.

“I asked how we can encourage more investment into the town.

“Unfortunately I didn’t get chance to respond to the panel because I wanted to say what great work we are doing.

“But it was fascinating to be part of the audience.”

Members of the panel including Nigel Farage and David Dimbleby enjoyed a chippy supper at Blackpool’s Cottage restaurant on Newhouse Road after the show.