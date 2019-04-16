Oyston's Blackpool Travelodge up for sale for £9.7 million

Owen Oyston’s Travelodge hotel, next to Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road stadium, has been put up for sale.

Property consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton has been instructed to sell off the 124-bedroom hotel in Seasiders Way by joint receivers David Rubin & Partners.

The hotel is let to Travelodge, which still has 14 years remaining on its lease with rent reviews every five years.

Purpose-built in 2008, the hotel was included in a High Court ruling that it should be sold off in order to finally recover Oyston’s multi-million pound debt owed to ex-Blackpool FC

director Valeri Belokon.

Hugh Anderson, director of hotels for Lambert Smith Hampton in Manchester, said it is “seeking offers in excess of £9.68 million”.

He added: “We are currently experiencing strong activity in the hotel sector and anticipate good interest in this asset largely due to the strength of Blackpool’s tourist economy, the hotel’s location within the town and the guaranteed rental income from Travelodge.”

The hotel is still open to customers.