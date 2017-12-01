Owls and doves for couple's special day

An owl ring bearer glided in with the wedding rings for Leanne Davis and Scott Evans who tied the knot at The White Church, Fairhaven.

They met at Fairhaven Lake in Lytham and in traditional style, Scott asked Leanne’s parents for her hand in marriage before proposing during a family meal.

Scott and Leanne Evans Photo: Ashley Barnard

The couple, who live in Blackpool, enjoyed a bespoke day which included lots of surprises for guests including the owl.

Leanne, 24, an office administrator, said: “We also had a surprise entrance and exit of white doves on display for guests to have picture with and when we left the church we released two doves which was a lovely finish to a great ceremony.”

After the ceremony, celebrations continued at the Wainwright Club.

“The whole day was amazing with great support from our family and friends, “ said Leanne, “we wouldn’t change a thing about our special day.

“A big thank you to everyone that helped and made our day so special.”

And Scott, 29 and a care practitioner added: “An unforgettable experience.

“A massive thank you to those who attended and helped set up our wedding.

“I would like to say my favourite part was being able to stand up and being so sure in front of family and friends, saying my vows to my now wife.”