‘Overwhelmed’ by generosity

The Wish Tree Appeal, which supports less fortunate families on the Fylde coast and Fleetwood at Christmas, is underway.

And this year, Fleetwood PCSO Linda Stackhouse, who has run the appeal for 25 years, has been overwhelmed by the support.

Fire crews from Fleetwood Fire Station have offered their support this year and between them have contributed with a hoard of toys and gifts.

The appeal helps women, children and men who will either spend their Christmas in refuges or who live in the community but have suffered domestic abuse.

Retained firefighter crew manager, Steve Gregson, has supported the appeal for years, going out and buying toys off his own back to donate to the appeal.

But this year he wanted to take it a step further and asked colleagues to lend a hand.

He said: “I decided to speak to the lads about it and they were really interested in supporting the appeal.

“We are all family men and the thought of children waking up on Christmas day with no presents is just horrible.

“We have other ideas to help throughout the year as well.”

Linda is collecting unwrapped gifts for mums and children aged up to 17, and these can be dropped off at a number of collection points throughout the town and also in Cleveleys.

They are: Fleetwood Police Station, Ideal Dental Care, Asda, Hesketh House, Fleetwood High School, Charles Saer School, Job Centre and Halifax Building Society, fleetwood.

Others include One Stop, Lord Street and Poulton Road, Barclays Bank, Cleveleys and Skipton BS, Cleveleys.

Each year families have had a better Christmas – thanks to the community’s generosity.

Linda said: “I’m overwhelmed by the support for a local cause.

“There are more people than ever helping with the appeal.

“It’s fantastic.”