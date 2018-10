Have your say

Firefighters tackled a blaze in the kitchen of a Blackpool house.

Shortly after 5pm, crews from Blackpool and Bispham were called to reports of a building fire on Holcombe Road, North Shore.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire in the oven and then used a ventilation fan to clear smoke from the property.

The fire service was engaged at the incident for 40 minutes.