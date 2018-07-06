Outdoor theatre returns to Lytham

Lancashire favourites Illyria bring Shakespeare back to Lytham Hall parkland on Sunday with Oliver Gray’s open air production of The Merchant of Venice.

Illyria’s versatile cast of five double up furiously to play all the characters from Shylock to Lancelot Gobbo, with David Sayers in the title role. Gates open for picnics at 4pm. Lytham Community Choir will entertain at 5pm before the play which starts at 6pm, ending at 8.15pm. Bring your own seating, free parking close by, licensed bar and refreshments. Lytham Hall(01253) 736652 www.lythamhall.co.uk www.illyria.co.uk Photos: Gordon Scammell