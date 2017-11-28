Three-year-old Lilly Lenihan and her family are hoping to give an extra special gift this Christmas.

They have been busy collecting new and unused teddies, selling raffle tickets and organising a charity fundraising night, taking place this Saturday.

They will be raising money for Meningitis Now and hope to raise awareness too.

Almost two years ago, Lilly was rushed into hospital with meningitis.

Mum Alana says “it was the worst time of our lives”, as she and Lilly’s dad, Michael Lenihan, were told she probably wouldn’t make it through the night.

But Lilly turned out to be a miracle case and with all the right medical care, she made a full recovery within two weeks.

Alana, who manages The Squirrel Pub, in Bispham, said: “She had been unwell and we had taken her to the doctors the week before, and they said it was just a viral infection.

“She was at my mum’s because I had to go to Manchester for a meeting, but she was worried about and her temperature, so had called 111 and they sent an ambulance.

“The paramedic felt she needed to go to hospital and by the time I got back from Manchester, she had been discharged.

“But her temperature was still through the roof, so we rang 111 again and it was the same paramedic as the first time. She heard it was Lilly and asked to take the call.

“As soon as she saw her, she said it was a blue light situation. She gave her an injection.

“We were rushed to hospital, into A&E and suddenly about 10 or 15 doctors were all around her.

“They said it was suspected meningitis B. They told us she might not make it through the night.

“The doctors at The Vic did a great job. She was sedated and transferred to Stoke, which was the nearest specialist unit with a bed available.

“Somehow, she made a full recovery. She is a little miracle.

“Blackpool Hospital actually used Lilly’s case to show what can happen if you give the right treatment, at the right time.

“It all started with the paramedic and the treatment she gave Lilly in the ambulance and then the doctors at the Vic too.”

Alana nominated paramedic, Debbie Bradshaw, for a Radio Wave hero Award last year, which she won.

Alana said: “She initially saved Lilly’s life long enough for her to get to hospital. We have become friends since.”

On Saturday, the Lilly Appeal event will start at 8pm and include a mascot visit and entertainment by Rob Idol. The teddy raffle will be drawn.

Alana said: “Lilly has given all her teddies to the cause – three bin bags full. Her brother Tyler, who is 12, has won lots of cuddly toys for her in the past, so she had lots. She has the nicest side to her.

“We were so lucky. She has a little mark on her leg from the treatment, but that’s all. And it will be good to tell her the story as she gets older.”

Visit www.facebook.com/StonehouseSquirrel or www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alana-morten