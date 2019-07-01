"Our busiest month ever": Fleetwood Coastguard reveal details all of their June missions

HM Coastguard in Fleetwood has revealed details of their call outs for June - their busiest month ever.



The volunteer organisation responded to 36 emergency calls last month, more than any other.

In a Facebook post, Fleetwood's Coastguards called their families and friends "the real unsung heroes as without their support we would not be able to help those in distress at sea".

Over the course of June, volunteers were called to search for eight missing persons, and assisted with ten police incidents on the coast.

They rescued five people in the water - usually swimmers who had gotten into difficulty, or had been swept out to sea.

Volunteers from HM Coastguard Fleetwood.

Two people had to be rescued by the Coastguard after being cut off from the land or getting stuck on sandbanks.

One of the stranger call outs they received was to rescue "a very naked and very very embarrassed sea swimmer!"

In the Facebook post, volunteers thanked their colleagues up and down the Fylde Coast - as well as the police, the North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, and the RNLI for all their hard work.

"But," the post said, "we would really like to thank our families, our wife’s and partners, for putting up with disturbed nights, being left with a trolly load of food at the checkout and leaving plates of food for reheating when we get back.

"We’d like to thank our kids of all ages for being late or cutting short the games of crazy golf, or having to sit around waiting for us to get home to say goodnight.

"And we’d like to say sorry to our friends for not turning up for that beer, or having to leave them at the bar!"