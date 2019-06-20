Universal Credit and politics - here are the letters for June 20, 2019

Letters - June 20, 2019

I was very shocked to read the figures concerning Universal Credit.

If the rollout of Universal Credit is resulting in more people being evicted from their homes and made homeless then this rollout must stop.

It should stop until measures are put in place that make sure that it does not impact so severely on those it is there to help.

In this country we have in place a benefits system that is there to help and support those who have problems managing on their income.

Very often this is through no fault of their own, maybe through an accident, sickness, unexpected caring responsibilities or being made redundant.

Problems they would not have been able to avoid.

To have in place a policy that is going to make their circumstances more difficult than their current situation is totally unacceptable.

It must be changed.

No wonder there is an increase in child poverty when we are punishing parents and making them homeless instead of supporting them to overcome their difficulties. It is, after all, called a benefits system.

Who is it supposed to benefit?

This policy must also be a burden on us council taxpayers, because going through court procedures, sending in bailiffs and then having to deal with the outcomes, such as possibly taking children into care, is a definite cost that should be avoided.

I would rather my tax money is spent employing support staff, not bailiffs; making sure the advice lines are there to help, giving to voluntary groups set up for this purpose such as Citizens Advice, not in creating more problems.

Are we now extending the ‘hostile environment’ to our own citizens?

Carol Evans

via email

PRAISE

What a welcome we had at the gym

Having just been through two years of sheer hell I would just like to say what a welcome to J D Gyms.

My friend, who is 82 years old, and myself, 74, have joined this month. We called in to have a look round and were greeted by very happy staff. They couldn’t do enough for us (not because of our age you understand).

We were very impressed and didn’t feel at all intimidated, it is very spacious and you are able to move about to do different exercises.

Can’t wait for the next slot, a very wide range of ages too.

Ms Barb Terry

Cleveleys

POLITICS

We shall never ‘surrender’

We have just recently celebrated and respected the efforts made and prices paid by our past citizens to ensure that our country was not surrendered to a foreign power.

How sad, and ironic, it is that we are betraying their sacrifices. Our politicians do not have the honesty and determination to prevent our surrender to Brussels, gained slowly by “friendly” stealth over many years.

Citizens voted to leave the clutches of Brussels by a large majority, and there is no justification for any politicians to do anything to compromise or prevent our departure from the EU.

Some politicians representing a constituency that individually voted “Remain” also believed that they were entitled to thwart the overall citizens’ wishes, even though the vote was not constituency-based. Others blocked the vote because of their personal interests or losses they might suffer.

Of course, there will be many consequences of a “no-deal” withdrawal, but none of them can be more important than, once again, refusing to surrender our country. We have already wasted three years going with our begging bowl to Brussels because of our lack of backbone.

Mr L Brook

address supplied



POLITICS

Osborne’s TV licence failure

Regarding the ending of free BBC licence fees for the over-75s. I think George Osborne may go down as the most hated Chancellor in history for passing this buck to the BBC when he did.

June O’Donnell

via email

RESORT

We could have a great little airport

Re the item on Liverpool airport doing very well (The Gazette June, 14), Blackpool Airport could be getting some of these flights from the likes of Ryan Air Wizz and Lauda if Blackpool council had not written it off, pulled down the terminal, and turned it into a airfield for private aircraft.

We don’t even have a service to the Isle of Man any more which Blackpool has always had going back to the 1960s with Silver City Airways.

It could be a great little airport with flights to Europe if it had been run properly I know I would definitely use it in stead of going to Manchester or Liverpool.

Wilf Greaves

Bispham