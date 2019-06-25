Seagulls and politics - here are the letters for June 25, 2019

Letters - June 25, 2019

Seagulls are victims of a hate campaign

It’s a pity the council and bird experts could not have intervened earlier to make Mr and Mrs Pickard safe from seagull attack (The Gazette, June 21).

They should have moved the nest to a safe place, so the couple could feel secure going in and out of their home.

This has resulted in a hate campaign towards seagulls, who are subjected to unjustified abuse and bad press.

We also have Terry Westhead’s letter ‘Gulls keep attacking me when running’ (Your Say, June 21).

Surely he must know where birds are nesting and protecting their chicks. He also wants a culling of the birds.

Before that happens questions must be asked.

The gulls are inland living with us, but it was not their choice and struggle to survive. Their natural coastal habitats are being destroyed by coastal defences.

Seagulls were once called ‘Icons of the British seaside’, today these birds are forced to eat off landfill sites (eating our waste) are now called trash birds. The loss of habitat is the greatest threat to these birds. The RSPB tell us the birds eat fish and follow boats - but where are they? Have you seen the photos of seabirds bodies full of plastic it is pitiful.

I watched the seagulls in winter on the roads outside shops in bins etc looking for food. They did not create the throwaway society. We are constantly told feed birds in your garden but seagulls, gulls, street pigeons are neglected.

If there was enough food, shelter and nesting sites available they would not need to encroach on our space. Why is it when humans are attacked by criminals there is not the same hue and cry?

On Tv yesterday I heard birds from the Shetlands are having to move further afield to get food.

Humans should be held accountable because it is us that have selfishly trawled, decimated and poisoned the oceans.

NAME AND ADDRESS

SUPPLIED

POLITICS

MP was protecting others from danger

Should Mark Field MP be sacked? This was a headline in a daily newspaper.

We live in a society were radicals/activists are becoming bolder with their actions. The woman in question invaded a private meeting. Only she knew her true intentions.

We have witnessed Jacob Rees-Mogg being verbally abused outside his home as he stood on his doorstep with his wife and children. The police standing nearby did nothing. Anna Soubry had an activist screaming in her face and jostling her as she was entering Westminster. She was not protected by the police.

Some may find it amusing when particular MPs get pelted with eggs or splattered with milkshakes. But find it not so funny when it is one of their own.

We have no idea which public figure is going to be attacked next, by whom or with what.

Jo Brand (pictured), who was defended by the BBC, stated that battery acid should be used instead of milkshakes. A totally reprehensible attitude in my opinion however, she still has her job.

Labour and Lib Dem representatives are calling for Mark Field’s resignation. Cheap political point scoring - nothing more.

Labour in particular should hang their heads in shame. How quickly or conveniently they forget the Jo Cox murder. A decent individual going about her business when she was murdered.

Politics is a dirty game but there are limits and sometimes I feel ashamed of the actions of those whose moral attributes leave a lot to be desired. Mark Field MP does not fall into that category for his instinctive action to protect others against potential danger.

name and address

supplied

POLITICS

Protester could have had battery acid

Mark Field should not be blamed for the circumstances of the expulsion of the climate change activist.

No one knew her true intentions. The country’s in such a mess... who knows, she could have been carrying battery acid!

Richard Tandy

Talbot Road

Blackpool

POSTCARDS

Another tradition

lost to Facebook?

Following your double page article regarding ‘Staycation’ holidays and your comment ‘More postcards could well be sent’ ... I do hope so!

Some months ago I was looking to send some to my young nephew in London but they were hard to find and of very limited choice! Apparently, no new ones are being printed! So there are no updated ones of the Promenade or of the ‘Cinderella’ carriages.

Some of us still like to send postcards! They brought joy to one little boy!

Has Facebook has taken over yet another communication tradition? I hope not!

Diana Holden

Highcroft Avenue

Bispham