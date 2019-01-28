Scouting Snapshots

Members of the Bowland Mountain Rescue Team came down to visit the group to chat, answer questions, go through some exercises of how they assist a stranded or injured person on the mountains or in rough terrain, and how they also work in liaison with the coastguard, police, fire and rescue service and the ambulance.

The team are all voluntary members, and provide an essential service in keeping us safe. They rely on the generosity of the public for fundraising, to keep their 4 x 4 vehicle on the road, and loads of essential equipment that has to be kept in tip-top condition.

The group then went outside to see the Land Rover and all its equipment.

In another event, over 30 youngsters aged from six years upward, accompanied by their parents or guardians, visited Tarnside Community Centre, off Langdale Road, Mereside, where the 53rd Blackpool Scout Group is based.

They got a taste of what Scouting can deliver through exciting challenges, adventures, and by learning new skills.

Andy Marsden, West Lancashire Scouts’ County Development Officer, set up the evening by initially going into Mereside Primary School, to discuss with the headteacher the possibility of pupils from the school attending the evening, and then spoke at their assembly.

Supported by Members of the Blackpool District Scout Council, ‘Taster Tables’ were set up, with such tasks as showing the youngsters how to tie a knot and cooking a marsh mellow over a tea light. On another table for the youngsters to make towers out of cocktails sticks, with marshmallow/midget gems, and also an arts table, outside on a chilly night their was a taste of tent life, and a bit of pioneering.

A video followed and how the Scouting Movement supported the children and how parents could help.

Transforming a load of junk into models to impress

Everyone in the Scouting movement is encouraged to help in any way to recycle their household rubbish, from plastic cartons, cereal boxes, plastic cups, toilet or kitchen rolls, cling film, foil, etc.

One of the ways to get the message across is to have an informative chat with the young people discussing how to get rid of waste, and recycle it, but also have a fun evening and make very creative and skilful models.

Some of us may remember the little boy in the advert for Fairy Liquid, waiting for his parents to finish that last from the plastic container, and the sheer delight on his face when the empty bottle was given to him and he made it in to a rocket, and, excitement of him running around his home playing a spaceman with his new home made toy.

The Chief Scout World Challenge Awards encourages all the ages within our section to take a responsible look as to how we can achieve such results.

This challenge is one of Seven challenges to gain the prestigious ‘Chief Scout award’ and can take up to between two years and four years, depending on the section the young person is in.

The World Award consists of various activities including taking part in an act of worship, reflection, or celebration, create a community map, know where the doctors, hospital, police, fire services are, talk about a time when they did their best, take part in an environmental activity, plus many more.

Last Friday evening the Beavers and Cubs of the 24th Blackpool Scout Group, based at Holy Cross Parish Centre, Central Drive, had a great evening of fun, imagination, and creativity in making junk models to impress their friends, and families, from rocket launching pads, to space craft, to towers, to shops you name it they did it.