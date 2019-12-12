Philanthropist Maureen Richardson dies at the age of 86

Philanthropist Maureen Richardson has died at the age of 86, more than four decades after her hero husband was gunned down in the line of duty.

She was yesterday remembered for her years of charity work after the death of Gerry Richardson, who was murdered chasing down a robber in 1971, aged just 38.

Ch Supt Stuart Nobile, chairman of the Superintendents’ Association, led the tributes, saying: “Maureen was a truly incredible lady who, despite her personal tragedy, committed her life to helping others with an energy and a zest for life which was clear to all who knew her.

“She will be missed by many.”

Supt Richardson was responding to an armed raid at Preston’s jewellers in The Strand when he was shot twice in the stomach at point blank injuries. He died later that day – August 23 – and became one of the highest ranking police officers in British history to be murdered on duty.

Three years later, The Superintendent Gerald Richardson Memorial Youth Trust was set up to help under-25s, particularly those with disabilities.

Maureen, a former Revoe Primary School teacher, became heavily involved in keeping her husband’s legacy alive.

The road leading to the Blackpool’s new police headquarters in Mereside was named after Gerry and officially opened by Maureen last year.

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw, met Maureen several times, and said: “I am really sorry to hear that Maureen Richardson has passed away.

“Her involvement in making sure her husband Gerry’s heroism, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the people of Lancashire, continues to rightly be remembered, has been inspirational.

“My condolences and thoughts are with Maureen’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Maureen never remarried but found love again with her later partner Charles. She died at home on Saturday.

She was survived by her brothers Tony, Bob and Len Collum and her sisters-in-law Carol, Sylvia and Wendy.

A family spokesman said in an announcement: “She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.”