Letters - September 21, 2019

The frogs went away after wife passed away

Had a home in Coventry, nice home, back garden sloped down to the park. Only problem as you would expect, plenty of frogs.

My wife hated frogs, I mean she was very frightened of them. How many times I used to check the garden before she would venture outside, 20 years living in the same house; I leave it to your imagination.

1980 made Redundant, came to the best place in England to live called Blackpool. Nice little guest house, did OK. After six years bought a bungalow and yes you’ve guessed it, frogs galore. Spent years throwing them into neighbours gardens, but to no avail, the little blighters kept coming back, but you do have to try don’t you when your wife has that “frog problem”.

2011 informed wife had brain tumour with just a short time left to live. She died and on the day of her funeral we saw just one lonely frog sitting at the bottom of the garden and we have never seen one since! Eight years later, don’t have the answer - do you?

MR PUZZLE

via email

Column

I share Mitchell’s love of old mobiles

Having read Andy Mitchell’s article in The Gazette (September 18), it sounded like a male version of myself. I also have a pay-as-you-go phone that I can only use for phone calls and text messages. I’ve had it for about 15 years. For anything else I use my iPad when I get home from my walk along the Prom or the cliffs.

Liz Darling

via email

Appeal

We must listen to Forgotten Voices

It is exasperating to see the pressing needs of people using and working in social care deprioritised countless times in the wake of political turbulence.

Hundreds of thousands of older people have suffered after years of inaction by successive governments.

Life expectancies have never been higher, yet businesses and communities are failing to adapt to the needs of older people.

For too long, decisions have been made with little attempt to listen to those most affected. After years of feeling neglected, Anchor Hanover’s research shows 91 per cent of older people are fed up with successive governments’ ‘all talk no action’ approach to social care reform.

We’re proud to stand with the ‘Forgotten Voices’, a panel of older people and people working in social care across the country, to demand better. Our Programme for Change, shaped by their experiences, lays out a clear plan to transform society and secure a positive future for today’s and tomorrow’s older generations.

Our nation’s ‘Forgotten Voices’ have spoken – there is no excuse not to listen.

Jane Ashcroft CBE

Chief Executive of Anchor Hanover

Health

Don’t forget the NHS is in crisis

The nurse shortage crisis reported in your pages is a Government-made problem.

Overall health spending has not kept up with the increasing demand for health care. We’re living longer and need more care as we get older. Nurses’ pay suffered from the austerity measures imposed by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition and has continued since. That hit recruitment and retention in what is a demanding job. Many nurses have left because of the increased pressure they’re under.

Despite warnings, George Osborne scrapped the bursary scheme that maintained student nurses through their training. Instead student nurses had to rely on the student loan scheme.

Unlike most other students, nurses have to work on wards during their training so were working for nothing once the bursaries were scrapped. No wonder recruitment suffered.

While the political class are obsessed with Brexit, a crisis is unfolding in the National Health Service. The promises of more money for the NHS when we left the EU were shown to be a fantasy. I am happy to be proved wrong, but given their track record, I cannot see the Conservatives, nor even the born again Liberal Democrats, really tackling a crisis that will affect us all.

Roger Backhouse

address supplied

Work

Pilots’ harm to airline’s reputation

Even though British Airways pilots have called off their September 24 strike, the uncertainty and inconvenience to many passengers will still cost millions to BA in compensation. Don’t these shortsighted pilots realise that their actions will cause faith in booking to travel with BA diminish? Surely they would be better to take the 11.5 per cent pay rise rather than a share of wat will be an inevitable reduction in BA’s profit because of their strike action?

Hilary Andrews

address supplied