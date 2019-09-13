Letters - September 13, 2019

Are electric cars really eco-friendly?

For all the wrong reasons, the Tory Party seems to be pushing the notion that electric cars will save us all from extinction.

Yet it doesn’t matter how you power a car, its carbon footprint is not clean until it reaches 12 years old.

The scrappage scheme is the same as promoting the electric car, it’s all about growth in the economy and not about reducing gas pollution targets for the safety of future generations.

With British and French Governments committed to outlawing petrol and diesel cars by 2040, how many battery cars will be on the road?

We have passed two million electric car sales worldwide, with the potential of two million batteries to be replaced in the next five years or so.

Yet only approximately five per cent of batteries are being recycled at present. I fear that, just like our domestic recycling, it will become a farce, another number-crunching exercise, off-loading the problem to a third world country, with no real recycling, re-purposing or repairing going on.

These batteries is partially made from cobalt and cobalt is a hazardous substance, listed as being carcinogenic and flammable, harmful to animals and humans alike.

Are we just replacing oil, now it has peaked in Saudi Arabia, with another finite resource? The politics from the Lib Dems, Labour and Conservatives only consider the impacts of resource constraints as opposed to the impacts of climate catastrophe.

In the next 11 years, difficult decisions will have to be made at government level.

Everything we do will have to be put under the proverbial microscope.

We are going to have to rid ourselves of traditional thinking if humans are going to have any future at all on this planet.

How are the Conservatives going to turn around the destruction of the last 50 years in just 11 years ?

John Warnock

Fleetwood

Brexit

Johnson cannot remain as PM

The court ruling that Johnson acted unlawfully in suspending Parliament is a damning indictment of this man. He cannot remain. His premiership will be a disaster for the Conservative Party and the nation.

When will we realise that there is no such thing as a ‘good deal’.

Another referendum should be held. This time the public will not be so ignorant and therefore less gullible.

Lies will be seen to be lies.

Dr Barry Clayton

Thornton Cleveleys

Brexit

We need a new Parliament

It’s been a terrible week for the Brexit campaign, which has made it worse for the prospects of Brexit at the time of writing (September 6). Is the writing on the wall that Brexit will never happen under the current pro-EU Parliament?

As a Brexiteer, I am already despairing of Brexit and the future of Britain’s democracy, as Jeremy Corbyn is already behaving like a dictator by getting no-deal Brexit banned and trying to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson into begging the EU for another extension of Article 50.

He is trying to frame Johnson into getting the blame for Brexit’s failure and he has chickened out of an October election because he knows he would lose.

If we have the same Parliament, because of these dirty tactics by the opposition, until 2022, we will still be in the EU by that date, the maximum election deadline.

I am convinced that no Prime Minister, no matter how hell-bent he is on delivering Brexit, can break down an opposition as strong against Brexit as we have now, and it is a very frustrating situation for Brexit voters.

A fresh election returning a pro-Brexit Parliament (even a Tory-Brexit Party coalition) is the only solution.

RN Coupe

Address supplied

Brexit

A farce with curtain coming down

A parliamentary thriller has been played out this past fortnight worthy of Michael Dobbs.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was made for the role of Francis Urquhart, with no shortage of other potential political assassins.

The casting director made a mistake in giving this type of role to the main actor, Boris. His speciality is farce, as is his idol Donald.

The Brexit curtain is coming down unfortunately on tragedy, with no return of the ticket price to the audience.

Denis Lee

Ashton

Politics

Neither ‘noble’ nor ‘honourable’

I note that MPs are still using the term ‘honourable friend’ and, in the Lords, ‘noble colleague’.

Over the last three years, I have seen very little from either House that could even remotely be considered ‘honourable’ or ‘noble’.

Keith Wigglesworth

Address supplied