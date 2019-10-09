Letters - October 9, 2019

Sort out the eyesores in town centre first

When I moved to Blackpool in 1988 it was like coming home! I continued to reap the benefits of living here, proud of everything about it and loved taking advantage of the many amenities.

Now, as I walk by or travel on the bus I shake my head in disappointment at the many derelict buildings. Councillors must either turn a blind eye to or, never go out on foot or pass by on the bus to see these eyesores.

Turning off Talbot Road into Market Street, the rear part of the old Clifton Hotel is a disgrace, and situated in the centre of town, it’s shocking to see how unkempt it is.

On the corner of Topping Street, what used to be the frozen food store has been closed for some time but recently, boards have been placed over its frontage of a chipboard-like nature making it look more derelict than it already is and across the road, Ma Kelly’s smart frontage. The old holiday apartments on Central Drive going towards the King Edward have been empty and a mess for years bearing ex-shops on street level boarded up, with just one decent barbers shop sticking out like a sore thumb in comparison. There isn’t enough room to list them all but councillors inspections of the mess would perhaps encourage them to take heed and instead of whapping another hotel up, sort out the derelict eyesores causing locals to shake heads in shame wondering ‘what will visitors think when they see this!’

Clifford Chambers

Blackpool

POLITICS

Run by ex-prefects at St Trinian’s?

In listening to and watching those speaking on behalf of the Lib Dems, I have the distinct impression that they are currently led by former prefects of St Trinian’s.

I suspect that it won’t be long before we are witnessing Swinson’s swansong.

Jeremy Biggin

via email

CLIMATE

We can’t ignore

the science

While there is room for discussion about the scale of impact of climate change and of the ways to combat it, there is an overwhelming scientific consensus (more than 97 per cent of climate scientists).

Although there are natural variations in the global climate, almost all of the current spike in temperatures is attributable to human activity.

It is difficult to admit to ourselves that we are partly to blame, but doing so allows us to confront this challenge sensibly. I am no hair-shirted advocate of economic degrowth.

Rather, I am optimistic that we can, and should, mitigate and adapt to climate change through human ingenuity and scientific advances, coupled with public and political will.

But to ignore the science because it suits one’s own lifestyle or outlook is not going to help society in this important task.

David Alcock

Address supplied

HONOURS

Awards system

is sadly flawed

To my mind, the current system of awarding knighthoods is sadly flawed.

Be a good footballer, earn a lot of money and you may get a knighthood, likewise with other sportsmen and women.

We read of cyclists, cricketers, runners and rowers all being honoured, as indeed do politicians.

Yet, over the last two years or so, I have recovered from a serious colon cancer and my wife is currently undergoing facial reconstruction following the removal of a cancer from her nose.

Both operations are being carried out by clever surgeons, neither of whom are likely to be knighted.

It is time there was a change regarding honours and life-savers, such as those two gentlemen, received such recognition.

Peter Hyde

Address supplied

HONOURS

Just what is ‘it’

people want?

The whole Brexit business is a clear demonstration of Murphy’s Law and the Peter Principle and how they interact.

This is hardly surprising, given that its roots go back to before the Second World War.

Industrial decline, loss of Empire/colonies, plus the ups and downs of the world economy and globalised banking system, all contribute to the rift in Parliament and the wider electorate.

The inadequacies of the constitution and political leaders have also had a massive part to play. No wonder ‘‘people’’ want ‘‘it’’ sorted, but what, exactly is ‘‘it’’?

John Van der Gucht

via email