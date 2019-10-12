Letters - October 12, 2019

It’s cut grass blocking the drains

I refer to your article of September 30 regarding blocked drains causing flooding. Readers are asked to let Lancashire County Council know if surface water does not drain away some hours after heavy rainfall, so that they can investigate.

The reason for these blocked drains is very simple. They are full of grass cuttings.

When we purchased our property 20 years ago, Blackpool Borough Council’s mowers collected the cuttings as the grass was cut. But a few years later this practice ceased. We were told at the time that the idea behind it was that the grass cuttings would disintegrate on the verges, acting as feed.

Whoever made this decision had obviously never been to “breezy Blackpool”. The cuttings don’t stay put for more than a few minutes or even seconds and the mower scatters the grass cuttings out all over the pavements, soon to be blown into the gutters and subsequently into the drains.

Two days ago the verges fronting our house were cut - the second time in about three weeks. Along with the grass cuttings on the pavement, in front of our driveway, was dog excrement which was thrown up by the mower. Firstly, can any decent person be serious in thinking that we would want the sweeping brush and dust pan to be in contact with this excrement? And secondly, is it considered to be perfectly all right to leave it where it is only to have it brought on to our property on the wheels of our car? The only way to safely get rid of it is to hose it into the gutter and down the drain. We are not responsible for placing it there.

There have been serious consequences for this cost cutting exercise and maybe there are far too many grass verges - perhaps some of them should be replaced with tarmac, which would mean less expense in the long run and fewer blocked drains.

E Grime

Thornton

Radio

What a delight new radio presenter is

I grew up in the 60s listening to Radio 1 and by the 80s had reached a stage of ‘adulthood’ which required me to move along to Radio 2.

I was lucky to have enjoyed the ‘Golden Years’ of Terry Wogan, Richard Allinson, Tony Blackburn and Simon Mayo with the added bonus of Brian Mathew on a Saturday morning and Johnny Walker on Sunday afternoon.

One by one our much loved and irreplaceable DJs, either by ‘natural’ or ‘managed’ selection have gone and been replaced with younger, shouty, sycophants. I tried, oh how I tried, with Chris Evans who, admittedly, had an impossible job following Terry – but eventually constant Car Fest advertising and a lack of music forced me to turn off. I again gave Zoe Ball a chance (at least she wasn’t Chris Evans) – but had to give in as the screeching and, again, lack of recognisable music forced me to turn off.

I accidentally turned on the radio recently (still tuned in for Johnny Walker) to find a different voice, Nicki Chapman. What a delight, it was like going back in time, sensible conversation and excellent music. Has someone at Radio 2 been listening or perhaps noticed how many of us have just switched off? Please give that woman a job – things could be picking up!

S Wheatley

via email

Politics

Painting was an affront to primates

I was appalled to see displayed on television news, particularly on World Animal Day of all days, the artwork by ‘Banksy’ of chimpanzees in the chamber of the House of Commons which has been sold for some £10m.

I regard it as an affront to these attractive, highly intelligent and impeccably behaved primates that they are depicted in an environment usually occupied by the overpaid, expenses-guzzling individuals currently masquerading as ‘Honourable Members’.

Trevor Mumford

via email

Brexit

Get beefy during talks with Irish PM

Boris Johnson should put diplomacy aside and point out to the Irish prime minister that two-thirds of his country’s beef production comes to Britain. To lose that contract would see the ruination of many farming communities whose support he requires to remain in office. It may not be very subtle but it will be mightily persuasive.

Peter Rickaby

address supplied

Brexit

Assumption is beyond reproach

So, one correspondent considers that those who voted and have now died got it wrong. What a load of balderdash. To say that the living now eligible to vote will ensure what Remainers demand is just beyond reproach. If the correspondent votes Remain and their offspring votes Leave what is this outcome?

Geoff Marsden

address supplied