Letters - November 5, 2019

Bonfire Night has turned into a week

Fair play to supermarket giant Sainsbury’s for leading the way by not selling fireworks any more.

As the years have gone by, both the sales and misuse of fireworks has got out of hand.

But is it time for ‘Bonfire Night’ itself to be considered?

As a child in the 1950s, I recall Bonfire Night was always on November 5 - whatever day it fell.

Now, it’s more like Bonfire ‘week’, with the dates apparently optional and the rest of us, OAPs, pet owners and parents of small children, having no option but to endure loud bangs repeatedly!

I believe Parliament should look at this, as the principles involved are anti-social.

Even ‘organised’ firework displays by local authorities and other organisations are a nuisance for those living under the point wherever they explode.

DS

Boyes

via email

How can the very same families, who plead poverty, have the money to spend on fireworks for Bonfire Fortnight? It is time for the public sale of all fireworks to be banned and communities required to make do with organised displays.

Andrew

Mercer

Address supplied

ELECTION

Time to see Corbyn for what he really is

Finally the Leader of the Opposition agrees to a General Election now that the EU27 have approved a “flextension” of Article 50 that could last up to January 31, 2020.

Despite his consistent and infuriating agenda to only support an election with a No Deal Brexit off the table, I fail to see what has actually changed based on the latest developments?

In real terms, the true extension is surely more accurately timed at around five weeks, when the timescale takes into account the period of dissolution of Parliament for the election and the Christmas holidays. Furthermore, if the election returns, as I expect, no overall majority, we all climb back aboard the merry-go-round, with slightly different personnel but still with the same dark Brexit cloud hanging over us.

To avoid this gloomy scenario, I urge the electorate to help bring back some much needed confidence in our broken democratic society.

The best way to do this is to see Jeremy Corbyn and his inner circle, whose agenda to turn the UK into a hardline socialist state with a dangerous Marxist dictator at the wheel, for what they really are – unfit and untrusted to govern.

Alan Mumby

via email

ELECTION

We can’t afford a hung parliament

Until Brexit is done, there is little point in thinking of myriad items related to our future progress. Voters must think carefully where they place their X on the voting slip. We can’t afford another hung parliament.

Terry Morrell

via email

ELECTION

Evidence Tories can’t run railways

Note to Boris Johnson and Grant Shapps - every late or cancelled Northern train during the election will be another handful of votes going to Labour because of your party’s inability to run the railways.

Harry Buick

Address supplied

BREXIT

What was Johnson trying to hide?

Boris Johnson had a vote in principle to “get Brexit done”, but refused to allow a few extra days for MPs’ scrutiny and exit in November. What details of his plan did he want to hide?

Robert Holland

via email

GRENFELL

What impact did cuts have on fire?

When Mayor of London, Boris Johnson axed 10 fire stations, 14 fire engines and 552 firefighters. It’s to be hoped that the second stage of the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire will examine the impact of the cuts made by Boris Johnson, and the extent to which they affected the service’s ability to respond adequately to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Bill McKinnon

address supplied