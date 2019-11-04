Letters - November 4, 2019

Thank you Scouts for playing your part

As Scouts, here in Blackpool, we make a promise to help other people.

We’re the doers and the give-it-a-goers. We’re the change-makers. We’re not afraid to take a deep breath and speak up.

This month we’re renewing this promise with the relaunch of our campaign, A Million Hands. This is a way for Scouts to improve lives right here in Blackpool, while developing the skills to succeed. The campaign is about raising awareness across six themes, all chosen by young people themselves. But it’s about taking action too. From protecting our environment to ending homelessness, supporting refugees and displaced children and promoting kindness in every community, we’re also renewing our commitment to supporting better mental health for all and understanding disability.

Over the last 100 years, the issues we’ve tackled have evolved and changed, but our young people’s drive to make a positive impact remains as strong as ever.

As Scouts, we’re always striving to leave the world a little better than we found it. Scouts are not bystanders. We play our part to create a better society and a better future for our precious planet.

We don’t wait for change to happen. We make it happen.

To each and every Scout and volunteer in Blackpool, I say thank you for playing your part and if you’re not involved yet, please join us.

You’ll gain valuable skills for life and make all the difference.

Tim Peake

Scout Ambassador

(and British astronaut

- pictured)

ENVIRONMENT

You can’ trust Tories to save our planet

Boris Johnson has failed to meet the deadline to tackle the climate and environment emergency set by parliament.

The climate and emergency motion, passed by parliament on the May 1, “calls on the Government to lay before the House within the next six months urgent proposals to restore the UK’s natural environment and to deliver a circular, zero waste economy.”

Since parliament’s declaration of a climate and environment emergency the Conservative government has failed to pursue policies adequate to the scale of the crisis to protect future generations.

By ignoring the climate and environment emergency, Boris Johnson has shown that he cannot be trusted to save our planet. Not only that, they’ve just hired a fracking lobbyist to write the Conservative manifesto. You can’t make it up.

This election is our last chance to stop the climate and environment emergency.

If elected as our MP I will spearhead a Green Industrial Revolution to tackle climate change. A new radical, credible plan to tackle the climate crisis and creating a thousands of good, quality green jobs in our town.

Chris Webb

Labour’s Candidate for

Blackpool North & Cleveleys

APPEAL

Working together to stamp out bullying

Anti-Bullying Week, November 11-17, provides a timely reminder that bullying can happen anywhere, to anyone, and be about anything. If your child is being bullied they may feel like there is no escape, but it’s important to talk with them about the different support out there, and help them feel better, whatever is happening.

Bullying and cyberbullying can mean lots of different things and can happen online, at school, or at home. No single sign will confirm that your child is being bullied, but problems with eating or sleeping, becoming withdrawn, not doing well at school, belongings getting ‘lost’, or unexplained physical injuries can all be indicators.

Discovering that your child is being bullied is likely to trigger a huge range of emotions and it can be difficult to know where to start with supporting them. Letting them know you’re there if they want to chat can make a massive difference, and helping them identify trusted adults they can talk to if they don’t want to talk to you or recommending Childline, can help them feel less alone.

The NSPCC’s Childline service provides a safe, confidential place for children, whatever their worry, whenever they need help. They can contact Childline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0800 1111 or childline.org.uk.

Most websites and apps have rules against bullying and harassment, but it still takes place and so talking regularly to your children about if they have experienced or witnessed bullying on social media is crucial.

It’s vital, as adults, that we let children know that bullying is never their fault and provide them with the necessary support, which if it is taking place online may be assisting them to report and block people on their accounts.

The NSPCC website offers plenty of advice and the Net Aware website provides useful tips on how to report abuse online.

Darren Worth

Childline