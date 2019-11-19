Letters - November 19, 2019

Corbyn’s ‘desperate’ Christmas pledges

I have always believed there was more than one Father Christmas for how could one man and a few reindeer deliver a parcels service better than Amazon’s?

Recent promises by Corbyn and to a lesser extent Johnson have proved my suspicions correct.

In desperation, Jeremy has promised to: Cut the working week for all including NHS staff - that should improve waiting times; abolish all private schools; tax the rich - presumably this includes himself and any others on his front bench; flood our streets with police; fill our hospital wards with nurses and doctors, plus a bag of other goodies for the faithful, or rather the gullible. The time it takes to train these people is, of course, never mentioned.

Read the small print and you see that these bribes will only be brought in over 10 years. In other words over a time span that will ensure we all forgot what was promised all those years ago. Austerity will have been miraculously abolished and we will all live in a Garden of Eden.

Notice however that nothing is promised in respect of defence and security. Why? Because our military are a very low priority for Corbyn and colleagues. He has criticised them several times and is horrified they might put paid to one of our terrorist enemies. Should he ever inhabit No.10 it will be interesting to see who is the first terrorist invited to address Parliament.

Isn’t it fascinating how money that is unavailable suddenly materialises at election time?

Dr Barry Clayton

Thornton Cleveleys

DEVELOPMENT

Solution for golf course controversy

Following on from all the controversy in connection with the golf course at Stanley Park, I have a suggestion which both the council and the protestors may wish to consider.

Why not let the group take over the running of the golf course at a peppercorn rent for 12 months and then they will see how much it costs to run.

After that period of time they can then come to the council with a proposal to sort the matter out once and for all.

Interested Resident

via email

CULTURE

Funding increase needed for arts

I remember reading in the Gazette an article, ‘it seems Lancashire Arts body spends £7 per person compared to £38 per person in Manchester’.

In London there is much culture. In an article I read London has 241 theatres, 170 museums, dozens of professional orchestras, 28 universities etc..

In the article the writer claimed that he was proud that London was the world’s creative city, but goes on to question the availability of £800m of public funds to finance two new cultural projects in London.

If these cities have all this wonderful culture why keep adding more to it when there are other social issues to be dealt with is what he is questioning.

Not everyone can travel to cities for these cultural events due to limited finances and health problems.

Recently the European Commission recognised cities like London, Glasgow, Brighton, Edinburgh, Dundee, Bristol as cultural and creative cities.

Glasgow was an industrial city (I was born and brought up in this environment and think of myself as belonging to old Glasgow). Today Glasgow is a modern, multi-cultural city, it has been recognised by the European Commission as a cultural and creative city and of European importance.

Lancashire, which gets £7 per person funding for cultural and creative events is very restricted.

I would like to see an increase in funding to help our cultural organizations which all work hard to entertain us.

NAME AND ADDRESS

SUPPLIED

HEALTH

Paid trainee nurses were part of team

I was reading the letter in the Gazette regarding bursaries versus loans for nurses in training (Your Say, November 15).

When I started my training in 1971 we received a wage every month and our accommodation fee was taken out of it. As a first year it was £24 a month, second year £48 a month and third year £96 a month. We were regarded as part of the nursing team on the ward you were allocated to. I worked as a nurse for 46 years.

Liz Darling

via email

APPEAL

Help children have happier Christmas

Families across the UK are beginning to prepare for festive celebrations, but at Barnardo’s our focus is helping and supporting vulnerable children who may be missing out on the joy of Christmas.

This could be because they are leaving care, have been victims of sexual abuse or have mental health issues. That’s why we’re launching our new Kidsmas campaign to put children at the heart of Christmas. We’re asking people up and down the country to host a Kidsmas Party at home, school, work or with their local community groups to raise money for vulnerable children.

Our free Kidsmas Party packs include games and fun fundraising ideas to help make your gathering a memorable one.

I encourage everybody to get into the Kidsmas spirit this year by hosting a Kidsmas Party. Not only will you have fun, but you’ll also help make sure more children are happy, safe and cared for this Christmas.

You can download or order your free pack at www.barnardos.org.uk/joinkidsmas. Thank you for your support.

Steve Oversby

Director for Barnardo’s North