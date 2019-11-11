Letters - November 11, 2019

Not so smart to block ambulance access

Not mentioned in the continuing debate about smart motorways and their safety, following the announcement of a Government review of the situation, is how the emergency services are expected to reach the

scene.

The air ambulance is the only one which appears, to me, to have any chance of getting there quickly.

Even then it depends on the motorway being ‘stopped’ for it to land.

Police, fire and conventional ambulance used to depend on the hard shoulder in the event of a major incident.

How on earth do they get there if all lanes are blocked?

I have driven in California where, across the Bay Bridge from San Francisco in Oakland, the freeway many years ago was nine lanes - in each direction - yet I felt safer there than on a smart motorway now.

For heaven’s sake, let’s not have more motorways. Invest in new railways and bring them up to date, as is happening in London and the south of England.

Bob Swallow

Address supplied

HEALTH

Older people need to do more exercise

Physical inactivity in later life is one of our country’s greatest health challenges, set to cost the NHS more than £1.3bn by 2030 if left unaddressed.

Strength and balancing exercises can drastically improve health outcomes and help maintain independence in later life. Encouragingly, Anchor Hanover’s research shows 76 per cent of older people want to exercise more.

We urgently need solutions that encourage people to meet recommended levels of exercise in a way that suits their needs, to improve wellbeing and reduce strain on the NHS, which is a lifeline for so many.

That’s why initiatives like 10 Today, which encourages physical activity among older people through short 10-minute exercise routines, are so important. The exercises are fun, can be done almost anywhere, at any time, and are broadcast free on radio and online. Everyone should have a chance to live life to the full, regardless of age, so we are urging everyone to try 10 Today.

Jane Ashcroft CBE

Chief Executive of Anchor Hanover

APPEAL

Christmas letter for visually impaired

I’m writing to let readers know that we have a very special festive treat for children with vision impairment in the run up to Christmas.

As you know, Santa receives millions of letters from children each year and works hard to respond to every single one - but he knows that often children with vision impairment are not able to read his reply.

That is why he is teaming up with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), who have a squad of elves standing by to make sure his letters are available in formats like braille, audio and large print.

If you know a child with vision impairment who would love to receive a letter from Santa then please send their Christmas letter to Santa Claus, RNIB, Midgate House, Midgate, Peterborough PE1 1TN by Monday 2 December. Alternatively, you can email santa@rnib.org.uk by Friday 20 December for an email with a large-print attachment.

Make sure to include the child’s name age, postal address, contact number and which format they need.

Special thanks to our incredible fundraisers for making this Christmas wish come true.

Merry Christmas!

David Clarke

Director of Services at RNIB

FRACKING

Residents by well are breathing easy

Fracking has been put on hold, until the election campaign is over at least.

Whatever the potential it has for meeting our energy needs, those living nearby to sites where fracking has been mooted will undoubtedly be breathing a sigh of relief after the repeated earthquakes witnessed in Lancashire.

Jenny Eaves

via email