Letters - July 30, 2019

Sign up to the fight against dementia

Across Blackpool over 1,700 people are living with dementia.

Dementia is now the UK’s biggest killer, with someone developing it every three minutes. Of the top 10 causes of death, dementia is the only one we cannot prevent, cure or slow down.

Alzheimer’s Society is calling on family, friends and colleagues to unite against dementia this autumn by signing up for Memory Walk.

I love taking part in my local Memory Walk every year. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the life of my Nana Iris who I lost to dementia, whilst uniting with thousands of other walkers who are also affected. I’d love to see more people attend Memory Walk than ever before, raising more money and more awareness.

We need new treatments for dementia now - there have been none in the last 15 years. We owe it to the 850,000 people in the UK currently living with dementia to do something to change this.

Every pound raised will help Alzheimer’s Society provide vital information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change. Unite against dementia and sign up to the Blackpool Memory Walk on Sunday 15 September at memorywalk.org.uk

Vicky McClure

Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador

Appeal

Struggling with simple tasks

Are any other readers becoming increasingly frustrated with opening containers with child-proof tops, especially older people?

I’m referring to tops which need to be squeezed and turned or pushed and turned. These are impossible for older people as muscle force is lost in the hands.

Also affected are spray bottles now needing to be twisted and turned or pulled or pushed as a double action together.

They do not always spray either - some of them just issue a narrow stream.

Medicines in foil which used to be easy to access, now need an almost impossible force to open.

Age UK need to take this matter up - let’s get back to child-resistant locks.

V Walker

Address supplied

Appeal

Keep animals safe in summer

With the UK’s all-time hottest day on record, it’s important that people know how to take care of their animals during a heatwave.

Soaring temperatures can cause animals heat stress and permanent physical harm – which can even be fatal.

Just brief periods of direct sun exposure can have life-threatening consequences, but if animals must be left outdoors, they should be given ample water and shade.

Never leave an animal in a parked car in warm weather, even for short periods with the windows slightly open.

On a 26-degree day, the temperature inside a shaded car is 32 degrees, and the inside of a vehicle parked in the sun can reach 70 degrees.

A dog trapped inside a parked car can succumb to heatstroke within minutes – even when the car isn’t parked in direct sunlight – because unlike humans, dogs can cool themselves only by panting and by sweating through their paw pads.

Jennifer White

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)

Development

Housebuilding will destroy wildlife

I am writing regarding Blackpool Council’s plan to build over 400 houses on land off Moss House Road (The Gazette, 25 July).

Of course it is highly likely that it will be given the go-ahead.

However, it seems many people are concerned that building companies are not always considerate developers when it comes to preserving the hedgerows, streams and allowing a wildlife passage to be preserved so that not only our needs are met.

Thousands of creatures, large and small will be killed during the process if building companies, along with councils continue to exploit the natural environment in this way.

It reflects the larger picture of how we are selfishly destroying what has been given to us all to share.

Name and address supplied