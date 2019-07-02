Letters - July 2, 2019

Have your say

Climate change is only part of problem

The seriously excessive exploitation of the earth’s natural resources as a consequence of over- population is alarming and clearly cannot be sustained.

Much attention is focused on climate change and that is only a part of the problem.

The damage to water tables around the world is alarming.

The world’s ecosystems are under constant threat from mankind’s ravages of mindless destruction, leading to very serious loss of our animal and plant diversity.

Our world’s hunger for natural resources is frightening and incredibly destructive.

The number of cities with over one million people now stands at 336.

Climate is impacted largely by the sun, the moon, rotation of the planet, plate tectonics, ocean currents, the tides, jet-streams, volcanic activity and man’s impact.

According to the Worldwatch Institute, a non-profit environmental think tank, the overriding challenges facing our global civilisation are to curtail climate change and slow population growth.

“Success on these two fronts would make other challenges, such as reversing the deforestation of Earth, stabilising water tables, and protecting plant and animal diversity, much more manageable,” reports the group.

“If we cannot stabilise climate and we cannot stabilise population, there is not an ecosystem on Earth that we can save.”

David Pearson

via email

Politics

Neither Johnson nor Corybn can be PM

Further revelations about the behaviour of Boris Johnson make it abundantly clear he is unfit to be our Prime minister.

Meanwhile, Corbyn has yet again shown his antisemitism runs deep. His close supporters are also steeped in antisemitism.

Claims by senior civil servants that he is physically and mentally unfit to be PM omit one thing, he is also intellectually unfit.

Corbyn remember, has called Hezbo,rists ‘my friends’. Millionaire Corbyn speaks warmly o the rulers of North Korea, Russia and China while critisising the West and its liberal democratic values.

For different reasons, neither Johnson nor Corbyn must ever be given the keys to Number 10.

Dr Barry Clayton

Thornton Cleveleys

Remembrance

My father was also at D-Day landings

With reference to the article printed in Saturday’s Gazette about the veterans parade at the Memorial Arboretum in Bispham (The Gazette, June 29).

Mr Ken Benbow is not the only surviving D-Day veteran on the Fylde coast,my father Thomas William (Tony) Huntbach is still alive.

He landed on Juno Beach with the Canadians, and would normally have attended the Arboretum ceremony but due to poor health was unable to.

His information and pictures can be found on the Daily Mail Online Heroes of D-Day then and now.

John Huntbach

Poulton-le-Fylde

Society

Let’s hear if for the social workers

Latest figures from the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services highlights the myriad of pressures facing our social care system.

It is absolutely vital that we secure the future of social care – even people with the most complex needs can lead fulfilled lives when they’ve got the right support.

Yet the more we hear negative messages, and success stories continue to be swept under the rug, the less people will consider a career in social care.

Support work, like so many careers, can be stressful but also very rewarding.

Faced with a shortfall of over a million social care workers by 2037, we must change how this career is presented to halt this impending shortfall.

There’s a huge education that must be done to ensure support work, which impacts and enriches so many lives, is understood and respected.

This needs to begin early on – in schools and throughout the education system – to ensure people value and consider this career, which can open doors and make a real difference to themselves and those they support.

Kim Corsinie

Dimensions