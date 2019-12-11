Letters - December 11, 2019

What are these drivers thinking?

Well, it’s that time of year again.

It’s the start of winter, the cold is setting in. Mornings reveal a layer of frost and potential ice, and you get those early morning drivers who think they can drive.

One cold morning, I have to go to the shop because the cold weather has caused my boiler to spend the credit on my gas meter.

The sun is barely rising in the distance but there is no early morning fog and the street lights are all working.

In my simple trip to the shop, I see the following drivers being driven.

On the way to the shop, there was one car with a headlight out, being driven on the wrong side of the road.

The usual Speedy Gonzales doing 40mph in a 30mph zone on a road with little traction.

On the way home, the sun was out of bed and everything was brightening up.

One driver had decided that, despite the sun coming out and the street lights, he/she will put full beams and fog lights on, causing everything in sight to white out from the reflections.

And finally there was a person reversing from their driveway bit by bit.

Instead of clearing the car windows, this person kept opening the drivers’ door to see where they were going.

It makes me wonder what they’re thinking when they drive like this.

Simon White

via email

ELECTION

Values we cherish at risk tomorrow

If voters wish to see an incompetent, antisemitic, marxist, pacifist in Downing Street they should vote Labour on Thursday.

Those who wish to see this country governed by those who abhor state control, and a warped left-wing ideology that has failed in every country in which it has tried must vote Conservative.

What is at stake tomorrow is not only Brexit and the economy, it is liberal democracy and the values we cherish.

Let us get rid of Corbynism.

Dr Barry Clayton

Thornton Cleveleys

ELECTION

Don’t advise people how to vote

I am not so sure you should be using your valuable pages publishing letters from readers advising people how to vote. Same goes for Brexit. I have my opinions on both subjects but would never advise another person how to use their vote.

B Massey

Bispham Road

Blackpool

ELECTION

We’re not as stupid as they believe

During the build up to the General Election tomorrow I thought I was seeing things on my TV until I pressed the rewind button on my remote control only to reveal two former Prime Ministers Sir John “ERM, Black Wednesday” Major and Tony “Iraq War” Blair each criticising their own political parties.

Whilst Major was telling people not to vote for Boris Johnson, Blair was telling people not to vote for Jeremy Corbyn.

The British public are not stupid and should not be treated so. To be patronised by these two ‘past their time’ Prime Ministers is an insult on people’s intelligence.

The least heard from these two has-beens the better.

Barry Carr

Rossall Gate

Fleetwood

ELECTION

Reason enough to vote out the Tories

There are more food banks than McDonald’s restaurants currently in the UK.

Just the fact there are food banks should be reason enough to vote to get the Tories out.

They’ve decimated the country for the good of their own.

We are not their own. None of us. Blind faith gets you run over.

Rob Mason

Blackpool

JUSTICE

Courts corrupted by psychiatrists

Through a gradual erosion of the justice system, it seems as though murder is no longer murder, unless a psychiatrist says so.

We read stories where psychiatrists have embedded themselves in court proceedings, advising and encouraging the plea of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility in an effort to get an insanity plea, where the sentence is reduced, or even dismissed.

Through their testimonies, psychiatrists are asserting that offenders are not responsible for what they have done, but are instead ‘victims’ of fictitious mental disorders.

A recent case involved Alexander Lewis-Ranwell who killed three elderly men. Three psychiatrists agreed Lewis-Ranwell was insane when he battered his victims, but the prosecution had argued the defendant bore some responsibility for what happened.

When psychiatry entered the justice system, it did so under the subterfuge that it understood man, that it knew not only what made man act as he did, but that it knew how to improve his lot. This was a lie.

It is up to the many conscientious, hardworking and increasingly disheartened people within the system to realise it is being corrupted and to rid it of these destructive intruders.

Brian Daniels

National Spokesperson

Citizens Commission on Human Rights (United Kingdom)