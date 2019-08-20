Letters - August 20, 2019

Farage needs to learn lesson on the Royals

If the reports of Nigel Farage’s remarks about the Royal family are accurate, he needs some lessons on royalty.

Never mind his views, he needs to learn that the Queen is Her Majesty, not Her Royal Highness, and that Prince Harry is not next in line to the throne after Prince William – the three Cambridge children come before their uncle.

For a man who is concerned about British sovereignty and independence, to criticise Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother in public, as he is reported to have done, is amazing.

He forgets, amongst other things, her vital role in boosting the morale of the country during the dark days of the Second World War.

And since when was the fact that somebody lives to 101 a matter for criticism?

Elisabeth

Baker

Address supplied

FOULING

How can owners allow dogs to roam?

Re: today’s Gazette regarding the dog fouling in Stanley Park (The Gazette, August 15). Not all, but some, do allow their dogs to go wherever they wish. Finding it inside an athletic arena is absolutely disgusting.

Last Saturday, Blackpool Wyre and Fylde Athletic Club had a home senior league meeting.

When helping to set up equipment for the meeting at the high jump area, removing water puddles etc, I noticed a large dollop of dog fouling in the area that athletes would be using when running up to the bed, which could cause a serious accident.

How can dog owners be so irresponsible to allow their animals to wander at will?

Margaret

Crompton

UKA Field Official

BREXIT

Billionaires in control of EU

When it comes to the European Union, the secretive nature of the trans-national billionaires who control the decision-making of the political institution have been deliberately hidden from you by the Remainers.

The EU was created by bankers and industrialists for their personal private profit and they continue to defend the European Union and are trying to coerce us all through economic manipulation.

As soon as the UK voted to leave, billionaire George Soros began using his wealth to subvert and destroy democracy in the UK.

It is a matter of fact that the super wealthy one per cent of the population benefit from the EU and all the song and dance about a trade deal between the UK and the EU is simply that, a smokescreen.

The EU has no intention of stopping trade between the UK and themselves because they would be bankrupted without access to the consumers of the UK.

Sebestian

Wordsworth

English Democrats

BREXIT

Majority view isn’t always the wisest

Just because a ‘majority’ voted for Brexit does not mean it is a wise decision and it does not mean that the rest of us have to agree with it.

At times Parliament has gone against the wishes of the majority, the abolition of hanging being a classic example. As evidence, such as the drop in value of the pound and the decline in industrial output, accumulates, the view of the majority does not appear to be a particularly wise one.

Nor do the machinations of the Government, in its attempts to create a cliff-edge while Parliament is in recess, look particularly democratic.

John G Davies

Address supplied