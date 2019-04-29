Letters - April 29. 2019

To end protest, MPs must keep promises

I received my Happy Easter e-mail from the Conservative Party chairman (Brandon Lewis) who asked me to vote Conservative on May 2 because “Conservative councils recycle more Easter egg boxes than Labour”.

Normally, that would have been sufficient to secure my vote, but I had been reading about the Extinction Rebellion protests in London and the impact on the police.

Activist and protesters are entitled to express their opinions, but they should not be allowed to restrict the freedom of others, especially those who wish to go about their daily business. Without their productivity and the many resultant taxes collected by the Treasury all of society will suffer, starting with those most worthy of social support.

The responsibility for preventing public disobedience rests with all politicians, some of whom increasingly act in their personal interest rather than that of their party or the public good.

Their conduct in Parliament continues to set a poor example to those too young to vote, and discourages discipline and respect by those who are entitled to vote.

Public protests are largely a release of frustration because politicians have failed to act honestly and promptly to the expectations of the electorate.

How often do we read of unfulfilled promises which were simply a ploy to catch a few floating voters?

MPs must put their dysfunctional House in order, govern honestly and responsibly, and not empower civil disobedience as a Trojan Horse for personal political advancement.

For all MPs to co-operate – and quickly – to fulfil the vote for Brexit would be a good starting point

Tony Armitage

via email

ENVIRONMENT

Why don’t you pick up litter instead?

Eco warriors? Don’t make me laugh. They are just a left-wing rabble.

If they are so worried about the environment, why are they wearing polyester jackets, Lycra gym kit and plastic sunglasses? And what about food packaging and plastic bottles?

A better use of their time and energy would have been litter picking in their local area, instead of blocking London’s roads and targeting Heathrow.

MW Nicholson

Address supplied

APPEAL

Join us on a capital walk for cancer

I’m writing to encourage your readers to become involved with Dimbleby Cancer Care’s Walk50 summer fundraiser.

It is fun as well as invaluable – a 12km, 25km or 50km walk during the night on Friday, June 7 through London. Starting on the banks of the Thames at Westminster Bridge and finishing at Guy’s Cancer Centre, next to the Shard, the route will take us past many of famous landmarks including Lambeth Palace, the Houses of Parliament, Trafalgar Square, the Tower of London, Tower Bridge and more! The event is supported by a team of wonderful volunteers serving refreshment at various points along the way.

Dimbleby Cancer Care (DCC) was set up in 1966 in memory of my father, the broadcaster Richard Dimbleby. The charity is based at Guy’s Cancer Centre in London, where qualified NHS staff provide practical and psychological support to cancer patients , their families and carers.

DCC also operates a nationwide online directory – www.cancercaremap.org – which helps people across the UK locate care and support services near to where they live. Since 2004, DCC has also funded over £2.7m in grants to researchers seeking to improve the delivery of cancer care .

This will be my fifth Walk. It is not unduly testing and to hear the enthusiasm from fellow walkers for the work done by DCC is an inspiration if one begins to flag.

There are many others who have come from all over the country to take part – it truly is a special event.

DCC really makes a difference. Your support can make sure that we achieve even more in the future.

You can visit www.dimblebycancercare.org/events to find out more and sign up. And don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter #Walk50

Jonathan Dimbleby

Chair, Dimbleby Cancer Care

ROADS

Why are we still waiting for work?

I’m writing to you as a bewildered resident of Osbourne Road.

We’re told that the residents parking would be completed by end of December 2019, then due to complications we we’re told that it would be delayed, until the first of May.

I have now been told by a third party that it will be delayed yet again for a further two weeks.

What sort of clowns do they employ at the council? If it was any other employment they would be sacked.

Vernon barry

via email