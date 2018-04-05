Keeping up with tradition with tea dance in Fleetwood

The stunning ball room at the North Euston Hotel in Fleetwood was the venue for the weekly tea dance.

With music provided by Vince Burns on the organ, dancers whirled away the afternoon in style in the stunning ballroom, which has a 28 ft high domed ceiling, three chandeliers and seven 12ft windows, which overlook the Estuary and Morecambe Bay.

The ballroom is approximately 1100 square feet, which is plenty of space for between 50 and 60 guests.

The hotel also hosts people taking part in dance holidays and private dance groups throughout the year

The next modern sequence dance break takes place later this year from November 5 to 9.

A tea dance was historically held on a summer or autumn afternoon or early evening. from 4pm until 7pm. In the English countryside, a garden party sometimes preceded the dance.

Afternoon tea dance at the North Euston Hotel. Pictured are Phil Broadbent, Dorothy Broadbent, Anne Tittle and Keith Tittle.

The function evolved from the concept of the afternoon tea, and J Pettigrew traces its origin to the French colonization of Morocco.

The weekly tea dance takes place every Thursday between 2pm and 4pm in the ballroom. Admission is £4 and includes tea or coffee.

Call The North Euston Hotel on 01253 876525.