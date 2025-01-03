"I felt so alone with my weight loss struggles": Katy loses over six stone in less than a year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"After years of feeling exhausted, embarrassed and out of control I truly thought I was destined to be this way forever. It is true to say I had disappeared inside myself, I was in a toxic relationship and felt so low- my confidence was on the floor."

I felt like my life was on pause and I was struggling to see a way out, but I needed to for the sake of my daughter. I was diagnosed with post natal depression after having a very traumatic birth and she was born during the first Covid 19 pandemic, my whole life seemed to be falling apart and I just put on more and more weight I was barely exisiting I went to work and on my days off came home and stayed in bed all day"

" When I walked through the doors of my Slimming World group in January 2024 I was at an all time low, I was scared but ready to get started, I was immediatly put at ease, I was welcomed with open arms and instantly put at ease and I saw the success that other members were achieving and I wanted that too! My consultant Natalie had total belief in me nothing like I had felt before I knew instantly that I was going to fit right in and lose weight, I know realise that the support, friendship and understanding of others who know what you are going through - that was what was so vital for my success. I feel like I have found myself again and I am holding on to her for good!"

"The thing I like most about Slimming World is that it isn’t restrictive. It’s a lifestyle change and a slightly different approach to cooking real, everyday food. I enjoy making all sorts of delicious meals and love being able to fill my plate!I love food prepping so I am organised and in control and not reverting back to my old habits of getting a high calorie takeaway, I love making own pasta and sauce and adding lots of different flavours and lots of salad and vegeatbles. Food Optimising is simple and flexible, and it works around me and my daughter – unlike some plans, there’s no need for me to eat different meals."

Katy before her weight loss journey

"My biggest weight loss challenge has been staying focused during hard times, and I’ve learnt techniques in group to help me avoid emotional eating. I’ve also come to realise that one bad day doesn’t undo all your hard work. I simply draw a line under it and start afresh the following day."

The rising cost of obesity in the UK has soared from £58bn in 2020 to £98bn with two thirds of adults living with overweight or obesity.Studies show children living with obesity are approximatly 5 times more likely to become adults living with obesity and this is the first generation that will pre-decease their parents because of weight-related problems.The nation is in a fight for weight loss.

Yet there is a much bigger battle -for self. People who want to lose weight are increasingly feeling lost, desperate and hopeless - their self confidence and self belief that anything can help them is worn away.

A new survey of more than 2000 UK adults commisioned ny the UK and Ireland's group based weight loss organisation Slimming World reveals 50% of UK adults say they put off even trying to losing weight with 6 in 10 of those aged under 27 (Gen Z) most likely to delay (63%) More than one in 5 people (22%) say they've delayed losing weight for more than 3 years, with many saying this has impacted their health causing them to gain even more weight.

Katy after losing 6 stone 10.5lbs!

For many, this lack of hope and desperation for a quick solution could make the allure of the new ‘magic bullet’ weight loss injections even stronger. The costs are high. Painful and expensive weekly injections, with side-effects of diarrhoea, constipation, bloating, vomiting and more. Growing evidence that weight regain is very likely once people stop injecting. For many, lack of appetite removes the pleasure from eating and socialising. And the long-term safety of the regulated drugs is still unknown.

Within the already deafening weight loss arena, weight loss injections add even more confusion, contradiction and uncertainty. The personal conviction and self-determination of people living with overweight and obesity depletes further.

Renowned Psychologist, Dr Linda Papadopoulos, says: “Delaying weight loss stems from fear of failure and feeling comfortable with what’s familiar. Each time we put off change, we chip away at our confidence, creating a cycle where taking action seems harder and harder. Procrastination isn't just about weight – it reveals our deeper doubts about our ability to transform our lives. One way to make our goals feel more tangible and achievable is by seeking support from people who understand and share the same challenges and aspirations. In pulling on the strength that comes from that kind of togetherness we create something powerful – a supportive accountability network that transforms our personal intentions into collective motivation."

Katy has lost 6 stone 10.5lbs in 11 months she says

“ I’ve had two Consultants, and they both really believed in me. Having someone in my corner who supported me and genuinely wanted to see me succeed was amazing. I have enjoyed going to group every week, and that’s really been the key to seeing lasting weight loss. My whole life has changed, I am so much happier, I am bursting with confidence and my daughter has been given the gift of a healthy happier mummy”

