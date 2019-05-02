Home Office rules, appeal for musical instruments and Blackpool FC - here are the letters for May 2, 2019

Regarding the doctor (pictured) working at Victoria Hospital, whose child has been refused a visa (The Gazette, April 24).

It seems that Home Office strict rules are taking precedence over the fact that these families have settled here, put roots down and made new friends.

I know of another case where the stepfather can stay, but the mother and two daughters have had to return to Thailand, because they didn’t have the necessary paperwork. The older sister was due to start university in September, and the younger one is a talented artist, and model pupil at school. The headmistress and teachers were most upset at her having to leave.

Yes, they can restart the paperwork again, back in Thailand, but it could take months to go through, and there’s no guarantee that they will be allowed to come back. Meanwhile, the stepfather is living alone now, living in hope that they’ll soon be back,.

Come back common sense!

Hit right note for equine appeal

On a recent holiday in Gambia, West Africa, I spent a day at the Gambia Horse and Donkey Trust annual show.

This event draws in horses and donkeys, brought in by their owners, who work in the local area. It is a chance for the equines to have their teeth checked, their feet trimmed and a check up by a vet. For many animals it is the first time they have been seen by an expert.

The afternoon of the show is a time for the equines and their owners to “show off”. The GHDT has been working hard for over 20 years, improving the lives of working animals. The owners are encouraged to attend and are rewarded with new tack items and advice on the care of their “bread winner”, their donkey. The show is a great opportunity to make public the good work done by this small but very effective charity. This is not Olympia or even the local Fylde show, but it is a very important annual event for the charity.

As part of the celebration the show starts with the local scout band. They proudly parade across the show ground playing their instruments as they march in front of some of the most important people in the country. However there is a problem. Many of their instruments are old and practically falling apart.

I am asking if any readers have unused instruments stored away in lofts or on top of wardrobes that they feel they could donate to the scout band trumpets, bugles, small drums, recorders, anything. I would love to hear from you and I know the boys in the band will be so very grateful to receive any donated instruments.

I look forward to hearing from you and can collect any donated items.

Mrs Susan Ashton

01253 731572 3 Archers Farm Peel Road Blackpool

Stop foul language on ‘family’ stand

Re Matt Scrafton’s article in the Football Friday exhorting us to buy Blackpool FC season tickets.

It is not the spectre of Owen Oyston which will deter our family. It is the foul language we were subjected to by the moronic element which has taken up residence in the “family” stand - not to mention the pitch invasion for the second time since we “missing” fans returned. Myself and my young children can do without it spoiling our match enjoyment.

Janice Peters

Lightburn Avenue St Annes

Libraries are more relevant than ever

I have noticed that a lot of job applications seem to be online-only now, as are applications for benefits such as Universal Credit.

The ability to be able to negotiate the internet is vital in this digital age.

This is one of the roles that professionally-staffed libraries have to play, with them holding free IT classes to help people who need to learn these skills.

They could also function as venues to host support sessions for those affected by Universal Credit or poverty. Professionally-staffed libraries are more relevant than ever and have a vital role to play in tackling literal and digital illiteracy.

Matthew Smith,

