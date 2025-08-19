Hayley Tamaddon from Blackpool supports greyhound racing end

As a dog lover myself, I am writing in support of the Blue Cross campaign to bring an end to the horrific practice of greyhound racing. According to the industry’s own data, more than 4,000 dogs died or were put to sleep as a result of racing and over 35,000 injuries were recorded.

Personally, I believe the death of just one dog is one too many for the sake of entertainment and I encourage fellow animal lovers to join in the support and speak up on behalf of these beautiful gentle giants.

Visit the Blue Cross website and write to your MP to help bring an end to this barbaric and outdated so-called ‘sport’.

