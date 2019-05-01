Control of squirrels?  I call it murder...

Control of squirrels, the environment and politics - here are the letters for 1 May, 2019

Grey squirrels are blamed constantly for the decline of the favoured red and they are accused of destroying trees when all we see is new housing estates popping up everywhere on every green bit of land.

Reds have died out mainly due to deforestation and not the pox virus which people have been brainwashed with.

Scientific research shows that only 2 per cent of reds deaths have been caused by the pox virus. There is a petition on going at the moment which has attracted over 55,000 signatures. People are disgusted that the government are bringing this cruel law into force to “control” a species that has been here almost 150 years.

They call it control....I call it murder.

Bernadette Collins

Address supplied

ENVIRONMENT

I’ll do anything to save ‘child Earth’

I’m just an ordinary guy who happened to do some reading about climate change, and within a few months I’ve gone from being vaguely aware that it’s “one of those important problems”, to spending a night in a cell and feeling like I wasn’t doing enough.

Since my arrest, I’ve now been referred to as “a climate activist” but I’m not sure I agree. A woman who jumps into a pool to save a drowning child doesn’t suddenly become a lifeguard; people react in ways proportionate to the situations they understand themselves to be in: you just do what needs to be done.

Now that I’ve actually read the science for myself, I feel like I’ve just seen a child fall into the pool, except that child is all life on earth as we know it, and now no reaction seems inappropriate. I’d do anything to save that child.

Name and address supplied

POLITICS

We need a breath of fresh air here

Just how big must the population of our country be allowed to become before the pressure becomes totally unbearable?

Traffic regularly stalling, gridlock in growth, schools bulging and teachers are resigning and heading off to countries where population count is taken more seriously.

Doctors and nurses already head to foreign pastures by the bus load. The national debt is close to exploding, our ability to feed ourselves is declining by the day, there’s talk of water rationing and what is happening to the rubbish accumulating now that other countries are refusing to accept so much of it?

Astonishingly, hardly any of this is the fault of local councils.

The decisions that are crippling our country are nearly all made in London.

Over the past few decades, democracy has systematically being withdrawn. And when it comes to global warming, the decisions made in London have become those of a major contributor to the problem.

Recently in their desperation, the Ukrainians might have voted for a comedian but I believe what we are looking for is something different – a breath of fresh air and plain, common sense.

Martin Powell

Address supplied

POLITICS

Extinction Rebellion is a threat to us all

If any other protesters blocked a capital city for as long as Extinction Rebellion has in London, there would be national outcry and the police would have got very heavy handed by now.

Instead, it gets the red carpet treatment.

Why has this happened? Because ‘Rebellion’ is a puppet of the elite as it perpetuates the myth of man-made climate change (climates change over time on their own - look at the ice ages, the Medieval Warm Period - and the effect of sun spots).

Ultimately the goal is to create a system of global control over the so-called causes of this hoax problem (CO2 etc). In doing so they will have control over much more (taxes, enforcement etc) - but hey, it’s all for a ‘good cause’... The protesters are effectively demonstrating for their own enslavement and our impending and inevitable poverty.

Richard Tandy

Talbot Road Blackpool