Andy Mitchell from Radio Wave - July 4, 2018

This week’s column really should be on the Memory Lane page, but what the heck... it’s 28 degrees out there and I’m past caring this week, as I suspect, is the Editor.

Searing hot temperatures on the Fylde coast have inevitably started reminiscences of summers long gone. 1976 of course springs immediately to mind, 13 years old, reluctant paperboy for my dad who was the newsagent on Fleetwood Road. Memories of coming tearing around the bottom of Buckley Crescent into Wilson Square on my mate’s racer bike straight across the bonnet of a brand new P-reg Skoda. The proud owner just sat parked up at the side of a road while some teenage idiot dented his pride and joy.

I love listening to Pick of the Pops on the radio on Saturday lunchtime. I’m quite an addict for old chart countdown shows and so last weekend there I was, wallowing in the end of June 1971 with Paul Gambaccini.

Memories of summer 1971 for me included being in Mrs Pearson’s class at Bispham Endowed, getting to grips with the new decimal currency when we went for sweets at the Candy Box on Red Bank Road, and chasing after Kathryn Hislop at Number 20. Even at the age of seven, I realised I was punching way above my weight, so gave up (forever).

It’s amazing how the sunshine can bring out the memories. It’s as though the summer owns all the sunny happy times we remember so well. In 1978, there I am on the beach selling ice cream for the legendary Miss Naventi who made her famous Italian confection from her factory tucked away down Bickerstaffe Street. I bunked off one day so I could go and take part in that other major summer tradition - The Radio 1 Roadshow 1978, live from Princess Parade, Blackpool with Dave Lee Travis. I can hear Adrian Juste’s enthusiastic jingle after the pips at 11am right now as I write, and the enormous cheer that meant Blackpool was on the air to the nation.

I wonder if the kids now store up these memories of summer like we used to - I’m sure they do.

The past isn’t what it used to be though, even with Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep at Number 1.