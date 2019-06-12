Andy Mitchell from Radio Wave

Don’t say kids have nothing to do

Anniversary events keep coming at the moment and it’s lovely to be invited to be part of history as we celebrate the milestones in fine form.

A couple of weeks ago we were marking the first 175 years of Rossall School, a terrific evening of nostalgia as well as looking to the future and how to build on the success.

This week, I was thrilled to be invited to attend the 80th anniversary dinner for Blackpool Sea Cadets. At Bispham roundabout, TS Penelope has occupied the former Bispham Endowed School building since 1963, when the latter took up residence in their brand new building on Bispham Road.

In these days of social media and the many other diversions for kids, it’s heartening to know that organisations like the Sea Cadets are taking local kids under their wings and getting them ready for adult life, teaching them responsibility along with tremendous fun and adventure.

Yet we need to get the message out there more, that the Sea cadets, along with the Scouts and Guides are still there every week, with adult volunteers prepared to put in the hours to make sure these kids are getting wonderful skills, both practical and social, to prepare them for adult life.

It’s quite apparent though that some of these local units already have waiting lists, and the reason for that is that there aren’t enough adult volunteers to come and help out.

We cannot carp on Facebook that kids running amok have nothing to do, and that’s why they’re causing chaos in the local neighbourhood, when we could be doing our bit to help provide local activities.

The first thing children will say after tearing around causing upset is that “there’s nothing to do”.

It’s easy when you’re in your 50s and 60s to write off the younger generation, and yet the excellent work being carried out at TS Penelope at Bispham Roundabout is testament to what can be achieved when devoted adult volunteers inspire kids to spend their evenings achieving new skills with their mates and having fun into the bargain.

We need to nurture our youth organisations and help them grow. Only then will we be able to go on Facebook and say they’ve turned out just as we imagine other people see us.