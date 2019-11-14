Andy Mitchell from Radio Wave

Celebrating all our heroes

These are busy but rewarding times. November always brings with it a raft of evening engagements and awards ceremonies, celebrating the very best of the Fylde coast.

Last week saw the fabulous Lancashire Tourism Awards held at the Pleasure Beach. It was swiftly followed on Friday night by one of the highlights of the calendar... the NHS Celebrating Success Awards. This year, once again, the venue was the fabulous Empress Ballroom... and hundreds of more than deserving NHS staff from hospitals all over our patch packed in for the night of their lives.

Whatever you think about the politics at the Vic at the moment, the Chief Exec admitted on the radio that they’ve not had a good year at management level after a less than flattering CQC Report a few weeks ago, swiftly followed by questions at Westminster level. Meanwhile those at the sharp end of the vital care provision,the thousands of local health workers must never be underestimated.

Celebrating Success means just that - at an individual level or department wide. The dedicated workers who have a massive job on their hands to try and patch the rest of us up and keep us functioning are indeed the heroes. This was the 13th year I was honoured to be asked to co-host the evening, and it’s always one of the most important dates in my diary. We all have reason to thank the Vic for what they do, the fact that they’re always there for us, and the countless hours dedicated professionals give to sorting out our ailments. Congratulations to everyone involved.

This week of course was Remembrance Sunday and then Armistice Day in quick succession. On Saturday Night, a first for me. I was thrilled to be asked to compere The Northern Festival of Remembrance at The Marine Hall in Fleetwood.

To say this was an emotional event is an understatement, on the night which brought together veterans and serving personnel along with the port’s own RNLI, Coastguard and Sea Cadets on one stage.

Before the High Sheriff of Lancashire, I’d never felt so nervous, for this was the first time I’d hosted this event. They say there’s nothing like trying something new to get the pulse racing, but after an emotional three hours, I was so glad I’d achieved it.