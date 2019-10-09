Andy Mitchell from Radio Wave

We are all in this together

We are going through tense times... sometimes angry times, and nowhere is this more apparent than on social media where people seem to be permanently angry, not just with the world in general, but with themselves.

Whatever happens with Brexit at the end of this month, what is clear is that tensions are running high and people we used to think as quite level headed have taken to the internet to stoke up both their own feelings and those of others.

The fear, of course, is born out of the unknown. Nobody, not even the most hardened Brexiteer or Remainer three years ago, could have been able to forecast the situation we find ourselves in now.

Yet the only way many feel they can vent their anger either for or against the matter, is to perpetuate this constant tirade of bile we see every night on Facebook.

I’ve actually had to unfriend or unfollow quite a few people over recent months because of the shocking memes and videos they’ve posted.

In turn, I hunt around Facebook in the evening seeing who are the main protagonists. Those are the people who it seems are constantly at war with themselves as well as everyone else. I lurk around various profiles in an effort to get a handle on how people are feeling in the current climate, and in some cases it’s shocking.

Now I’m not naïve enough to believe that everyone on social media is swapping pictures of kittens and regaling us with tales of trips abroad. It is true to say there is a cohort of campaigners both Leave and Remain, whose profiles are used soley for political propaganda purposes, or to post rubbish they consider to be quite acceptable.

As we close in on the last three weeks before Brexit, and indeed in the weeks afterwards, it will be interesting to see how some of these troubled souls cope with whatever is thrown at all of us... for that is the point. Whatever happens after the 31st, we are all in it together. Page after page of acid and hatred won’t solve anything. What we will all need in the coming weeks is a steady head, and dare I say it, an element of conciliation and compromise from all of us.