A Word In Your Ear with Roy Edmonds - October 3, 2019

Real work done by women

It was a boisterous session in the ‘bear-pit’ of the Commons and even lively, too, in the Lords. No, this wasn’t another Brexit debate.

We were in my local, Blackpool’s oldest, the Saddle Inn.

Many think of this as a man’s pub but there was a marquee party for departing assistant manager Bev, leaving for easier hours and less daily woes and drama – working in a hospital!

Bev was a popular lady, as shown by the good-hearted party extending to a beer-garden marquee - all largely organised by other enthusiastic Saddle ladies.

In that, things haven’t changed so much in our quaint hostelry.

The Blackpool Herald on November 26, 1949, reported: “While talk of limiting the power of the House of Lords is in the air, let’s take a look at a House of Lords where they never reach a decision, although in session every day in the year.

“This House of Lords is a room in one of the Fylde’s oldest inns, The Saddle, Whitegate-drive, Marton. The inn, which is over 100 years old, possesses also a House of Commons, but the Lords is far superior, because in here no women are allowed.

“That, however, doesn’t make it any quieter.

“There’s just as much talk. And if discussions on things like devaluation and atom bombs usually work round to Stanley Mortensen and Stanley Matthews who will blame them?

“Over the doorway of each is a sign - ‘House of Lords’ on one, ‘House of Commons’ on the other. The Saddle has the oldest inn tenant in the Fylde, Mrs Eliza Leigh, who has been there for 57 years.”

So, you see, while those ‘superior’ men drank and ‘discussed’, the real work and organisation was being done by women.

Perhaps that’s the answer, too, for our current problems.

For Roy’s books, including a humorous history of his local, ‘Saddle Up!, visit royedmonds-blackpool.com or Waterstones.