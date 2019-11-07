A Word In Your Ear with Roy Edmonds - November 7, 2019

Suffering from electile dysfunction

The blackboard sign outside some joker’s shop said it all: ‘Electile Dysfunction – occurs when none of the parties appeal in a general election’.

Even the most ardent party activist must feel confused, betrayed or worn out by now. Isn’t it stressful enough to have Christmas approaching without also dropping a general election upon the weary British public?

Of course, all candidates are putting on their best party hats under the camera lights, while bearing gifts and goodwill to all. How will we ever pay for it all? What’s more, how long will that goodwill last once the long winter chill sets in?

If I’m sounding bitter it’s because we’ve been fed a feast of broken promises, while watching the unedifying spectacle of our leaders and members of parliament squabbling and acting like children. They just won’t behave, or follow the rules!

I’m not greatly excited about independence from Westminster for the UK’s member nations, but note that they would deny it to us from Brussels - despite that poll three years ago.

But if we look instead to leading personalities in the main debate, I must say that Boris and Nigel seem the jollier contenders to be our December 12 Father Christmas. Jeremy just appears so grumpy and dull. On the other hand, are BoJo and Nige really laughing at us, we ever hopeful, conscientious voters?

Are there answers from abroad? Many dismiss Trump as a dangerous clown but we also wrote off Ronald Reagan as a Hollywood cowboy – and he rode off into the sunset as a popular, successful president of eight years. Perhaps, like those tough-talking, go-getting Americans, we should put our own self-interests first . . .

Or ought we to do the Christian thing at this time of year – and save the planet with the Lib-Dems and Greens? Beats me.

