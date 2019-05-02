A Word In Your Ear with Roy Edmonds - May 2, 2019

News used to be so important to me. There again, I was a newsman for 40-odd years, odd often being the operative word.

However, with retirement and ageing (this month heralds my three score years and 10), I realise news rarely makes much difference.

Don’t get me wrong, I like to hear local news – from neighbours, friends or, of course, this newspaper. But opinions at Westminster, Brussels or even trials and tribulations of unfortunate people further away, wash over me nowadays.

What matters most is enjoying yourself while, hopefully, helping others do the same.

What a relief it was when I finally cancelled my ‘heavy’ Sunday newspaper. It was a weekly battle to read through before the next hefty tome came through the door.

How refreshing, too, not to hear the diatribe of conflicting politicians, or depressing details of disasters or dire deeds suffered by others then broadcast on TV and radio bulletins. When there are events which affect us, others bring it to our attention soon enough.

These liberating views have not arisen simply from my fast approaching 70th, but because our newsagent can’t get any children to deliver his newspapers. The poor man now has to personally bring round ours every morning, along with 120 others.

Often it doesn’t arrive until well after breakfast time, so She Who Knows – who loves to read her Daily over toast and marmalade – now keeps them a day late. What’s more, us both now being 24 hours behind hasn’t mattered at all. In fact, we’ve come to rather like it.

By the time some warned-of calamity or panic is due to occur, it’s already safely passed us by.

The vital news you see, dear reader, is that life is to be enjoyed here and now - while remembering always that, thankfully, hope springs eternal in the human spirit.

* For Roy’s books visit royedmonds-blackpool.com, Kindle or stores like Waterstones.