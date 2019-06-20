A Word In Your Ear with Roy Edmonds - June 20, 2019

We’re no longer keen on adventurous travel but might soon brave once more the border into Yorkshire.

We’ll need suitable clothes, of course, as it’s always colder there and those bitter, easterly winds carry heavy downpours. The climate accounts for the stone buildings and the similarly granite-like nature of locals.

The last time we took our passports and language guide over the Pennines was to stay in Ilkley, which was picturesque, if expensive, but we acclimatised.

Our stay was at a riverside inn claiming to be the friendliest pub in the county. After our journey I heaved luggage through the lounge, looking for reception, and encountered a group of locals in the bar.

“Good morning!” I called out cheerfully to the men in flat caps watching me warily.

There faces stayed set, neither did I get any answer – friendly indeed!

“The were nicer later, though,” She Who Knows always kindly chimes in whenever I relate this tale. “When they’d got to know us a bit better.”

And when they’d established we’d be spending some money locally. Most had relatives who could happily serve our needs, for the right money. They were soon keen to recommend suitable places to dine out, shop or even take a horse ride, adding, “Just mention my name, ‘owd lad.” (Or words to that effect).

Just to show we’re not small-minded Lancastrians (is there such a thing?), we’re considering returning for a visit if the weather picks up. I’ll let you know how we get on.

In fact, I did find the Tykes slightly less depressing company than a Scottish friend, named Paddy oddly enough, who invariably sees the dour side of things.

Paddy’s finally found a day-out destination he really enjoys, to Skipton (pictured), North Yorkshire.

It just goes to show that, as we say hereabouts, there’s nowt so strange as folk!

