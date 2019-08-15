A Word In Your Ear with Roy Edmonds - August 15, 2019

The heating’s gone on already

Anyone depressed by the recent unseasonably drab weather should take heart, because I’ve just put our heating back on at Edmonds Towers.

“It’s still 72 degrees!” I reasoned with She Who Knows, indicating the thermometer and humidity measure I bought her at Christmas (for which she seemed surprising ungrateful).

“That may be, but it feels cold,” she insisted, adding, “and put more lights on will you? It brightens everywhere up, when there’s no sunshine coming in.”

Our energy bill looks like we’re heating and lighting the whole road, not just our cosy cottage. In winter months I’m often reduced to wearing shorts and T-shirts around the home, while She Who remains wrapped up in house coats and rugs complaining of the chill. The room temperatures and humidity are reminiscent of my steamy years in the Oriental colonies, before retiring here to our fresher climes on the Fylde.

I say take heart, you weather watchers, as now our heating is cranked up again the sunshine will probably return. When it does, She Who Knows will be wanting her bedroom fan turning back on. This had to be bought in July, when it was hot at night if you remember.

Personally, I prefer to have windows open rather than using up more energy with a state-of-the-art, ‘silent’ electric fan but, admittedly, we do then get traffic noise here in popular Great Marton. Still, I’m a reasonable man (anything for a bit of peace) so don’t insist on nailing open windows, or putting locks on our radiators, like some chauvinistic hubbies I’ve known.

One male used to also like using his exercise bike last thing, to build up a sweat before going to bed, along with a late supper of cheese and pickled onion sandwiches...

You’d need a strong fan and windows open with him in your bedroom.

* For Roy’s books visit royedmonds-blackpool.com, Kindle or Waterstones.