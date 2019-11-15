A Word In Your Ear - November 14, 2019

Healthy advice from a retiree

It’s a typical retirement day as I write this. Although not yet 10am, we’ve breakfasted (lightly) and I’ve seen off She Who Knows to her yoga class. That and some other similar stretching exercises at home keep her remarkably supple.

For my own sake, when I finish this I’ll be putting on lilting mood music and doing my tai-chi. It’s She Who, too, who has got me into that.

Despite jogging around the block and doing vigorous press-ups and sit-ups for years, my knees were shot and neck so stiff I had to turn round inside the car to glance backwards. I should have learned from those surprisingly fit orientals I used to work alongside in the colonies: gently does it for physical and spiritual well-being, especially as you age.

Now instead of knackering myself trying to stay youthful, I enjoy a routine of what used to be called Chinese shadow-boxing but which is much more graceful - even from me. It’s all about flowing stretches, steady balance and proper posture. It may not leave me sweating and breathless but all my body seems to benefit and I feel more wholesome too!

Other easy and enjoyable fitness tips, we’ve found, are dancing (not disco or break-dance) and, of course, some regular walking, cycling or swimming.

As one who savours life’s pleasures, I would add the proviso, ‘Just don’t over do it!’ Enjoying your routine is also part of staying well and happy.

Take that ballroom routine, we might not be as exciting as BBC’s hit show Strictly, but our afternoon tea dances attract couples aged up to their 90s – who are still free of walking sticks.

Oh, and lastly comes my favourite tip. As a hospital consultant once advised, “Keep drinking Draught Bass (or other cask ale), it’s the best medicine for your great bowel.”

