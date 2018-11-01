A Word In Your Ear - November 1, 2018

Today is a big day for birthdays and anniversaries at Edmonds Towers, Great Marton. So, although November’s chill is setting in outside, there’s a cosy glow warming us at home.

Celebrations are more muted these days, although still gratefully savoured: a box of superior chocolates, lovingly wrapped; a beautiful bunch of flowers, along with a thoughtful and attractive or amusing card – we especially like those.

In the past, greetings cards to each other often featured romantic couples in elegant settings, usually dancing; or, perhaps, jokier ones touching other interests like tennis. One had an old chap in whites offering a tray of drinks to his lady partner, with caption, ‘Tennis players don’t get old, they just mix doubles.’ Another cartoon-card pictured a ‘mature’ courting couple, perched in a tree and sharing a box of chocolates, captioned, ‘Another Year of Fun!’ Yes, that’s the spirit.

Today’s card has a fetching portrait on its cover of a cute terrier, which even got sales assistants cooing in delight when I chose it. That should stand the test of time. Those cards we most like remain on display, perhaps around the fireplace or alongside photographs on shelves. They’re a reminder of the pleasant things in life to share – and much cheaper than an original painting.

Of course, birthdays and anniversaries come round quicker these days. It’s rather like these columns, this weekly ‘chat’ I enjoy with readers. If they spread a little joy; inspire some local pride, or hope where there was little, then it’s a job worth doing. The reward, as with personal presents, is in the giving.

Perhaps there’s someone whose mood you could lift today. Go on, give it a go! It’ll make you feel better too.

* Roy’s latest book is a collection of these columns, with cartoons and updates, entitled ‘Wish You Were Here’, on Kindle or in paperbacks sponsored by the Arts Council. Visit www.royedmonds-blackpool.com.