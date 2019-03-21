A Word In Your Ear - March 21, 2019

We may have been battered by gales and rain recently but there’s a freshness of spring in the air on the Fylde these days and Easter, with its uplifting spirit of new life and hope, is now just a few weeks away.

It’s also the time of the year when we at Edmonds Towers dig deep into the coffers to renew membership of clubs and social groups which add real depth and shared pleasures into our lives.

In the winter we keep our spirits and health up with afternoon tea dances which, fortunately, abound on our holiday coast, along with a weekly dip in a swimming pool – in my case at the nearby Village Hotel.

We’ve just paid our subs for South Shore Tennis Club, where we use the coast’s best indoor court, and will soon be paying similar to Lytham Sports Club, where we enjoy outdoor carpet and grass courts. There’s also Blackpool Cricket Club, with its wonderful facilities and surroundings, then, last but not least, the Friends of Stanley Park - who do so much for our greatest public attraction away from the Promenade and, incidentally, the biggest green recreational space outside of London.

These places are perfect for families to enjoy outdoor activities and social life together, in a friendly, safe and healthy environment where you can meet friends and make new ones. If you haven’t tried such clubs, then you’re missing out!

These great facilities, run mainly by volunteers, are residents’ true treasures on our diverse coast, away from better-know seafront attractions.

Once paid up, it’s time to restore my old strings, so to speak, check out my shorts and T-shirts, then look forward to sunshine bringing a spring to my step.

As for fitness, that’s already taken care of for this veteran . . . under the watchful eye of She Who Knows!

n For Roy’s books visit royedmonds-blackpool.com, Kindle or stores like Waterstones.