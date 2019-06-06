A Word In Your Ear - June 6, 2019

Sweet June’s finally here but, on our Fylde holiday coast, the weather’s hardly fitting. At least we have plenty of it to enjoy – what with sunshine, rain and winds!

Where we reside, in Great Marton, we’re not overlooked at the rear. As a gale blew the other evening, I stood in our back doorway marvelling at its natural power. Three mature trees including a towering poplar were swinging wildly, while that wind blew through what now remains of my hair.

The feeling of exhilaration reminded me of being a child growing up in the Manchester suburbs. Our home back then, a new council house at Valley Road in Davyhulme, Urmston, had a long back garden which ended alongside the still busy Manchester Ship Canal (pictured). Imagine the thrill for me, as an infant, seeing mighty ships from all around the world passing like giant phantoms at the foot of our garden! It wasn’t frightening. Any sailors on deck would wave cheerily down to me. I marvelled at their varied flags and exotic countries of origin. Perhaps it instilled in me a wander lust too.

Fast forward to my 30s and, as a worldly newspaperman, I’d taken a year off to write a first novel while staying with my retired parents, by then in Prestatyn, North Wales. On a wild, windy night I was walking back from a village pub – this time with lots of hair blowing and equally high spirits.

My book was finished and both an agent and top publisher interested. It seemed my life was about to change forever.

Well, nothing came of that but, 40 years later, I’ve had many more published – and they still haven’t changed my life!

However, I have no regrets. You see, it’s still wonderful to feel those invigorating sea winds and be alive and happy, here on our wonderful Lancashire coast.

