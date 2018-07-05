A Word In Your Ear - July 5, 2018

Detective fiction fans on the Fylde have a red-letter date this month, to meet DCI Alan Banks, the Yorkshire sleuth played on television by locally raised actor Stephen Tompkinson.

Well, it’s not DCI Banks himself, of course, but his creator, top-selling author Peter Robinson. On July 25 he’s coming to a lunch-time book-signing event, organised by innovative Lytham bookseller Plackitt & Booth.

The day will, as it happens, launch the 25th Banks novel, Careless Love. I’ll be there, books in hand, to meet my writing hero Peter (pictured).

The Yorkshireman, who splits his time between Richmond and Toronto, has been an academic and taught creative writing. His books, including other novels and many short stories, have entertained, inspired and delighted millions – while also attracting top awards and sales.

However, the books in my hand will not only be a copy of Careless Love, a double-mystery set on the wild, North Yorkshire moors Peter loves to remember when home in Canada.

Rather cheekily, perhaps, I’ll be giving him a copy of my latest light thriller, the fourth in my series on Fylde’s daring and dashing reporter-come-investigator, Sam Stone.

Waiting For The Ferryman, as it’s entitled, also has a wonderful setting close to my heart – Conway near Snowdonia and then County Cork’s Sheep’s Head Peninsula.

I hope Peter won’t be offended by my initiative and enjoys his visit to our friendly coast. There are so many diverse readers who are thrilled and engaged by his writing. I also hope that, perhaps on that long journey back to Canada from this busy book tour, the amiable Northerner might look over my own humble offering and even, later, offer some advice.

It’s wonderful and inspiring when our heroes come to life in front of us. On the other hand, what DCI Banks will make of Sam Stone I’m not sure.

• Read Roy’s books at royedmonds-blackpool.com, on Kindle or from stores.