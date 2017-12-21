A Word In Your Ear - December 21, 2017

I’m just finishing writing a gentle muse entitled The Growing Older Book.

It’s coming soon – just like old age, but don’t despair! As veteran entertainer Maurice Chevalier once observed, growing older isn’t too bad - if you consider the alternative.

My light-hearted book on ageing opens with a New Year and finishes towards Christmas. That’s because this is my favourite time of year – along with spring, when I was born. They’re both times of seasonal change and fresh beginnings, which often bring out the best in people.

Christmases of my youth spring to mind when seeing youngsters sing carols or full of excitement for this season of goodwill – and Santa’s gifts. My early years were different, poorer times but no less magical.

However, we must live in the present which, as that wise saying goes, is so called because it is a gift.

With greeting cards sent; presents bought and wrapped, and decorations up, we can contemplate the true spirit of this special time.

I’ve enjoyed a jolly works reunion; also cosy drinks with friends and neighbours at our local pub’s fireside, and now look forward to feasting with family.

But there’s something else, too, let’s not forget.

Beneath it all is that charm which touches the spirit, like a snow-covered garden when a robin appears; or the distant sound of carols from a brightly lit church on a cold, dark night; or the greetings and handshakes of old friends when encountered again.

Whatever your religion, or lack of it, there is a warming spirit of goodwill and hope in the winter air.

Let’s enjoy it!

Our banquets, gifts and socialising are fun, but it is the love and kindness underlying these festivities which really count.

Savour all that goodness, for it will then fuel a happy New Year.

I do hope so and wish everyone a merry Christmas.

