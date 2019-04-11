A Word In Your Ear - April 11, 2019

What a wonderful week! Did winter pass us by? It seems like that late cold-snap forgot to hit us this year – fingers crossed!

Here in Great Marton, Blackpool’s premier suburban high street of Whitegate Drive is setting out its stall for the welcome sunshine and days of outdoor leisure ahead.

Our resort town may have fewer trees than any comparable town in England (so I’m told), but those mature sycamores and horse-chestnuts are budding along ‘the Drive’ – just as are services and businesses here.

Blackpool’s first micro pub, the Number 10, has a fresh frontage with tables and chairs facing the sun, along with cool ales and other drinks on tap, also tasty tapas and Thai food.

Just nearby, the coast’s oldest hostelry, the Saddle Inn, will be offering a new outdoors bar in its popular beer garden, as well as the award-winning range of cask ales and inexpensive food.

But it’s not just about indulging ourselves, with Easter approaching our St. Paul’s Church will be marking the most important Christian festival and there will also be a fair outside on the holiday weekend.

There’s even a brighter look to Devonshire Square with the renovated Number 3 sports pub and wine bar, as well as new restaurants along the Drive. Other high streets, such as South Shore’s Highfield Road, are also bucking the downward trend, with lots on offer for residents as well as the changing face of the town-centre and Promenade attractions.

Then, when the bustle gets too much, I’ll join others enjoying a stroll across beautiful Stanley Park to its excellent café, perhaps with a cool one later while watching cricket nearby.

Why holiday elsewhere? The only driving we shall be doing this summer is up to friendly Fleetwood, across to picturesque Poulton or down the free-rolling Fylde to leafy Lytham.

How fortunate we are!

* For Roy’s books visit royedmonds-blackpool.com, Kindle or stores like Waterstones.