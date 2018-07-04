Operation saved the life of young Andy Mitchell

Radio Waves newsman Andy Mitchell, who is also the voice of Blackpools trams and buses, has credited the NHS with saving his life as a teenager.
Radio Waves newsman Andy Mitchell, who is also the voice of Blackpools trams and buses, has credited the NHS with saving his life as a teenager.
Share this article

Radio Wave’s newsman Andy Mitchell, who is also the voice of Blackpool’s trams and buses, has credited the NHS with saving his life as a teenager.

Speaking ahead of the NHS’s 70th anniversary tomorrow, Mr Mitchell said it was his love of radio that pushed him to have the operation for an abdominal condition.

He said: “At the back end of my teens I developed a very serious disease. By 1983, the choice was emergency surgery or basically, the end.

“I started my radio career at the hospital’s radio station as a 16-year-old.

“The station manager said he would take my programme off me if I didn’t have the operation. The next day I was in.’’