Open Door Project volunteers announce a new venture for the community

The smiles say it all at Argosy Community Centre in Grange Park.

Volunteers at the centre on Argosy Court off Forshaw Avenue hosted a new year party for local residents on Saturday, January 12, as part of the Open Door Project.

Sue Leach, from the Project, said: “The party went really well. It was one of the best we have had.

“We were really thrilled.”

The Open Door Project was set up by Blackpool Methodists to give people the chance to have some company.

Sue added: “We have been able to give a free Christmas Day dinner for residents, funded by donations from churches and run by volunteers.

“One year we had some money left over so we decided to hold a new year party and it has become a tradition since.

“This year we were able to fund it from profits from other events held during the year.

“We fed just under 30 people which was great.

“We are extremely grateful to all our volunteers who give their time so willingly.”

The Open Door Project is launching a new venture from Monday, February 4 at Argosy Community Centre, where residents can enjoy a two-course meal for £3.

To book a place call Sue on (01253) 392385 or call into the Thursday breakfast club between 10am and noon.