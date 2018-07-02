Open day success

A new community hub in Blackpool threw open its doors to give local residents a chance to get involved with its projects.

The Space and The Studio, on Cookson Street, Blackpool, held its first open day, featuring talks, demonstrations and vegan food.

The venue was founded by local artist Ruby Coupe, who aims to spread knowledge on how to help the environment with gardening skills, healthy and cruelty-free vegan food, recycling, up cycling, and a regular repair café.

Singer, actor and script writer Linda Hampton, who attended the event, said: “Some wonderful new connections were made with other groups and individuals who are making a change already in the community and the world.

“In addition, it was an opportunity to find out what The Space and The Studio is all about, how people can get involved, how the venue is already making a difference, and its future plans. On the collective action day there was a timetable of tasters and workshops for anyone to try including yoga by Phil Armstrong of Moon Hare Yoga and a fun dance workshop by Sam Jayne Simpson, talks by Greenpeace, Hare Krishna, Journal and Claremont Community Centre. Upstairs in The Studio, Sweet Jam Photography, based at the Studio, offered pet photography sessions which drew many four legged friends to the venue along with their faithful owners.

“Those who stayed for the latter part of the day shared in a Jacob’s join of vegan food in the Space downstairs, followed by a song and mantra chanting session to uplift and heal, upstairs in the beautiful community room in the studio led by Jayne Love.”

The Space has a programme of activities, including yoga, art classes, conscious dance classes, up cycling lampshades sessions, and Mint and Mamma sewing repair café sessions. There is also a Friday drop-in session from 10am until 4pm for a chat and a brew.